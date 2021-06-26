Trump Donald Trump Cleveland Republican Congress Targeting Republican Impeachment Voters in Ohio Ohio Revenge Rally





Former President Donald Trump This weekend we’ll be back on the rally scene to host our first campaign-style event since we left. White House Because he is doing well with his promise to take revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

Trump event at the Ohio Lorain County Trade Show near Cleveland. It will be held on Saturday to support former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez for a seat in Congress. Gonzales was one in ten Republican members. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump’s role in inciting a deadly riot on Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

Trump asks them to pay.

Held five months after Trump’s resignation under a cloud of violence, the rally marks the start of a new, more public phase after his presidency. Mr Trump plans to build political activity in a closed room and appear in large numbers in public in the coming weeks after making a big fuss about the latest election. He will host another unrelated rally in Florida over the weekend of July 4, and next week he will travel to the southern border to protest President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

This rally also occurs when Trump faces a looming legal crisis. A Manhattan prosecutor on Thursday informed his company that he could soon face criminal charges resulting from an extensive investigation into the former president’s business. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that he could be prosecuted against the Trump organization as early as next week. Trump accused the investigation of being nothing more than a “witch hunt” aimed at harming him politically.

Mr Trump is still a polarized person, but he is very popular with Republican bases, and candidates flock to his home in Florida and New Jersey to support him as he tries to establish himself as the kingmaker of the left. While searching.

Mr Trump said he promised to help Republicans regain control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. However, his efforts to support and hire candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans through him lose control of the White House and take control of one of the conference halls of Congress.

So far, nine in ten Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment have attracted major challengers. And Trump has offered to help those who advance to challenge the rest of the candidates, New York Representative John Katko reported.

“We are providing tremendous support,” boasted Trump when he called conservative Newsmax on Friday morning to explain the rationale for his support.

“No one who voted for impeachment, a false Republican, will receive it,” he said. And that’s good because I think most of them are now primary, if not all. I help their opponents. “

Gonzales, a former professional college football player, faced the impeachment vote amid intense criticism from party conservatives, including critics of the Ohio Republican Party.

At the same time, Trump continues to obsess over his continued efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, with the Supreme Election Authority, his own attorney general and numerous judges claiming there is no public evidence. Despite being so, he claims to have won the fraudulent vote he claims.

On Monday, he told conservative Real America’s Voice he never allowed a run or a loss. And he publicly entertained the idea that he might somehow return to work, despite the lack of legal or constitutional grounds for doing so.

At the same time, he continues to intimidate the possibility of launching the White House’s return run in 2024. Aide says Trump, banned from Twitter and Facebook after Jan.6, will make a decision after the mid-term. next fall.

Trump’s rally has been a big part of his political brand since he launched his 2016 campaign. Former reality stars come to life performing in front of the audience, often testing new materials and talking points to confirm public empathy. Its political activities also use events to collect important contact information about participants’ voters and use it as a fundraising tool.

And they’ve crisscrossed the country, attended dozens of rallies, and often spawned a group of die-hard fans who camped overnight to steal prime spots. Some of those supporters started lining up outside the venue earlier this week as they gathered for the event.

