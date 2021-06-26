The only thing worthy is the moose, we shouldn’t follow the west: Imran khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the award ceremony of the short film festival organized by Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, saying he was happy that the country is now on the right track thanks to DG ISPR .

I’m glad we are finally off on the right course and grateful for the scholarships awarded to deserving students, he said while endorsing the ingenuity of the armed forces.

The Prime Minister lamented the history of the Pakistani art industry saying that we are only dedicated to copying Indian culture instead of following our own and producing original content.

The Prime Minister recalled how his famous Hollywood friends attended Shaukat Khanum Hospital fundraisers and became complete fans of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan when Khan escorted him there for his ceremonies as he continued his exclusive and innovative talent by making his mark with his remarkable talent instead of copying India.

My other famous local friends also requested that I introduce them to the people of Hollywood, but unfortunately they had nothing interesting and original to offer, the PM said.

It is only when we stick to the original value that we can truly be successful, he said.

When I went to England to play cricket with the team we were told that we were not here to win but only to learn what the Western Complex instilled in us and the impact of colonialism.

PM added that we can only win if we are determined to win, that’s when we really start winning and inventing new technologies that are still accredited for us. Our reverse swing and spinning techniques are now imitated around the world.

