Jokowi orders health minister to immediately provide as many vaccines as possible





VIVA President Joko Widodo again reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, today. With the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and the chief general of the national police force Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the vaccination took place openly. People seemed excited to welcome the arrival of the President while clapping loudly. On this occasion, Jokowi also heard the execution vaccine which was virtually delivered by Military Commander V / Brawijaya, Major General TNI Suharyanto and Major General Pangdam IX / Udayana TNI Maruli Simanjuntak. “I would like to emphasize that the actions on the ground, the approaches on the ground, the control, the verification of everything related to COVID are carried out by the governors, regents and mayors, and supported by the ranks of TNI-Polri in order to discipline the public against health protocols, ”Jokowi said as he began his remarks on Saturday June 26, 2021. The president also asked the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin to increase the stock of vaccines. Because some regions are reporting additional requests for vaccines. Even Jokowi is working to double the vaccine targets allocated to the regional military command and regional police in several regions. Such as Udayana Military Command, Central Java Police, and North Sumatra Police. “Later, I will pass on the issue of additional vaccines to the commander, the national police chief and the health minister so that as many vaccines as possible are provided to the regions,” Jokowi said. The Head of State said that today, vaccinations were carried out simultaneously in all the offices of TNI and Polri. The implication of the apparatus in the field of defense and security is to reach the vaccine objective of 1 million doses per day. “I hope that from today the goal of one million vaccines for all of Indonesia will be truly maintained until later in July,” Jokowi said. “Later in August, we will aim to double the current one,” Jokowi said in Bhayangkara Field at National Police Headquarters, before reviewing vaccinations at Bung Karno Stadium.

