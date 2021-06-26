Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire Health Secretary Matt Hancock over Covid-19 violation kiss scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under increasing pressure to fire his Health Secretary on Saturday after Matt Hancock admitted kissing an employee in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Hancock, 42, has been at the center of the government’s fight against the pandemic, regularly telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a senior scientist who broke the restrictions in the same way.

Mr Hancock apologized for his behavior on Friday after The sun The newspaper showed him kissing and kissing a senior official in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with someone outside their home. .

Gina Coladangelo, assistant to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, was named to his team in secret last year. AFP / Tolga Akmen



“I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances,” he said.

“I let people down and I’m so sorry.”

Mr Johnson said on Friday he considered the case to be closed.

Duncan Baker became the first Tory politician to openly call for his resignation on Saturday, while the opposition Labor Party and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group called for his sacking.

“Allowing Matt Hancock to continue as secretary of health further compounds the grief of bereaved families who have sacrificed so much while breaking the rules,” said Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice.

“This is not only an insult to bereaved families and all those who obeyed the rules, but it undermines public confidence in measures designed to save others from the loss we have suffered.

We wrote to @BorisJohnson tell him that our position of neutrality on ministerial conduct is no longer tenable, and @MattHancock health secretary post. The Secretary of Health is expected to resign. If he does not, the Prime Minister should remove him. pic.twitter.com/2uvO7M3QFJ

Families bereaved by Covid-19 for justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK)

June 25, 2021

Labor has also questioned whether it broke the ministerial code by hiring a woman who had been a friend for years – reigniting accusations of cronyism that had already plagued Mr Johnson’s Tory government.

“Mr. Hancock can’t hope to now pretend and tell us how to behave and seriously expect us to listen to him,” The sun stated in his head column. “There is the stench of hypocrisy.”

Last year Mr Johnson’s senior adviser at the time, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules during the height of the pandemic.

This has led to accusations that Mr Johnson’s government considers itself above the law.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly refused to sack ministers, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, who broke the rules by shouting and swearing at staff, prompting the official ethics counselor to resign after that his decision was ignored by the Prime Minister. minister.

The country’s spending watchdog also criticized the government for the way it awarded billions of pounds of contracts at the height of the pandemic, after multi-million pound contracts were awarded to companies with links with ministers and officials.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks from 10 Downing Street in London. PA



The Ministry of Health justified the contracts on the grounds that it had to act quickly.

Mr Hancock, who is married, said he was now focused on getting the country out of the pandemic and asked for his family’s privacy.

Last month Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of lying and said the Prime Minister should have fired him for breaking his promise that elderly patients in hospitals would be tested for Covid-19 before being returned to nursing homes.

According to data from the Care Quality Commission, the policy of returning infected people to nursing homes was responsible for 25,000 deaths in Britain.