PM Modi wants Ayodhya to be developed as a spiritual center, a global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) | Photo credit: ANI Highlights PM Modi: Ayodhya should manifest the best of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformation PM Modi: The momentum to herald Ayodhya towards the next leap of progress must begin now PM Modi: Ayodhya’s development work should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by young people Bombay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the 20,000 crore development plan for Ayodhya and described Ayodhya as a city etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian. The prime minister also said that Ayodhya’s human ethics must be matched with futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone. In the presentation made by UP government officials on Ayodhya development, PM Modi was briefed on various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya. Various infrastructure projects such as the airport, the expansion of the railway station, the bus station, roads and highways were discussed. An upcoming township of Greenfield was discussed which includes accommodation facilities for worshipers, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans from various states. A tourist entertainment center, a world-class museum will also be built. Particular attention is devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. The cruise operation on the Saryu River will also be regular. According to the presentation of UP government officials, the city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic management will also be done in a modern way using the Smart City infrastructure. PM Modi said Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethics of this city must be accompanied by a futuristic infrastructure, beneficial to all, including tourists and pilgrims. PM said that generations to come should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their life. PM Modi stressed that development work in Ayodhya will continue for the foreseeable future. It is our collective effort to celebrate Ayodhya’s identity and keep her cultural dynamism alive through innovative means. The prime minister said the way Lord Ram has the ability to bring people together, Ayodhya’s development work should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by young people. He called for the skills of our talented young people to be used in this development of the city. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and various other ministers from the UP government were present at the meeting.

