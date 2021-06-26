‘You’re a bit of a slut’: quotes of the week





A transport battle breaks out in Congress, but not the kind you think. President Joe Biden makes his audience uncomfortable by whispering into his microphone and seeming to forget about a building collapse in Flordia during a press conference. John McAfee commits suicide after repeatedly telling the world he won’t kill himself, and Dave Portnoy is called a little prick ****.

Here are the quotes of the week:

Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors. China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times. When we were really in trouble, our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue, so we respect what they are… Am I going to start talking about everything? I focus on what is happening at my border, in my country. – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs by the Chinese government. In the previous question, Khan detailed an open letter he wrote calling on Muslim states to unite against Islamophobia in the West.

I think the people who run the place are still working on this, and I’m sorry that hasn’t happened yet … It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are a lot of them, and I think that we have to work our way through the problems. –Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, asked about his membership in an exclusive, all-white beach club in his state.

I know we had a riot night in the neighborhood in the summer … I can speak for the Metropolitan Police Department, and we don’t allow rioting behavior no matter who leads it. – Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser testifying before the Senate, describing the riots in the neighborhood in the summer of 2020.

After months of ignoring the southern border crisis, it’s great that we’ve finally made Kamala Harris go and see the tremendous destruction and death they’ve created as a direct result of Biden’s end in my very harsh but fair border policies. Harris and Biden were awarded the strongest border in American history. And now it’s by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going next week, she never would have been. –Former President Donald Trump on Vice President Kamala Harriss’ decision to go to the border after months of Republicans calling on him to do so.

I am happy here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, like Epstein, it won’t be my fault. – Computer software mogul John McAfee in an October 2020 tweet. McAfee committed suicide on Wednesday in a Spanish prison. He was to be extradited to the United States for tax charges.

He’s a man competing like a woman. It is unfair. –NFL legend Brett Favre on his podcast discussing New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman, cleared to compete in the women’s division at Olympic weightlifting events.

I want to understand white rage and I am white. – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley testifying before Congress about West Point’s reading list containing books on critical breed theory.

I would ask my colleague, Senator Cruz, not to be wrong with what I am saying, and, you know what, all this profanity please stop. – Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

I am very proud that you have a chatter, but, a personal point of privilege, Senator Hirono, just said that I misinterpreted something she said, so I ask her what was misinterpreted. You are invited to explain what has been poorly characterized. –Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, speaking at the same hearing after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Dick Durban, a Democrat from Illinois, attempted to recognize another senator by punching his spiel, trying to make Cruz stop talking.

I would love to get married and have a baby, but this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take [my IUD] outside because they don’t want me to have children. –Popstar Britney Spears in a guardianship hearing who controls her money and many personal decisions. Spears has fought for years to be released from guardianship.

Those who say, patriotic blood, you know, and all that stuff about how they were going to have to act against the government … if you think you need guns to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons. –President Joe Biden at a press conference discussing potential new gun regulations with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

#FreeBritney – Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter. The Texas Republican appeared to approve of the release of Britney Spears from her tutelage.

Our constituents expect us not to compromise in our defense of the unborn child. To support legislation like [H.R.] 239 which encourages the murder of unborn children at taxpayer expense is the ultimate betrayal. –Representative Matt Rosendale, a Republican from Montana, in a speech in the House. Rosendale condemned HR 239, the Veterans Equal Access to Contraception Act, which would fund contraceptive coverage, including abortion drugs, for veterans.

I have brought them $ 1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting substantial checks in the mail …. I wrote the environmental bill …. Pay them more. It is now a bargaining chip for employees. What is happening? –President Biden at a press conference discussing his deal with Republicans on a bipartisan infrastructure package. The entire quote, made up of fragments of different answers given by the president, was whispered. Townhall cut a video of the moments Biden whispered during the conference.

Try to cut out the ankle tab. –Senator Kyrsten Sinema to reporters as she and Senator Mitt Romney left Capitol. The Arizona Democrat broke her foot in a marathon on June 14, so she has hobbled around Congress for the past two weeks.

Would you stand up for these people, Dave, and try to help them now? You are a little slut! – Fox Business host Charles Payne in an animated interview with Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy. Payne criticized Portnoy for selling his memes shares too early.

Oh, yes, I apologize, yes, thank you, Madam Vice-President. –Vice President Kamala Harris is to remind President Biden to speak about building collapse in Florida at his infrastructure press conference.

It’s terrible, too, difficult to get Latinx vaccinated too. Why? They fear being vaccinated and deported. – President Biden in a speech on vaccination. He also mispronounced Latinx.

Scootin in front of the press like – Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, on Twitter. He was accompanied by a video of him on an electric scooter.

Well take you on any trail, anytime. –Representative Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah, in response to Scotts tweet. He posted a photo of himself and his two children on a moped.

“Most Republicans couldn’t have known that. There’s no way. You look like a ****** idiot now.” –Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, to the POLITICO Playbook, commenting on Biden’s decision to tie the bipartisan infrastructure deal to a bigger bill Democrats hope to pass through budget reconciliation. Republicans did not know the strategy, he said.

