With Trump holding rallies again, Republican Shadow 2024 campaign continues





Former President Donald Trump regularly multiplies public events, his first gathering since leaving office to take place on Saturday night in Ohio.

The event will be for an opponent of Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment after his role in inspiring the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is expected to hold numerous rallies to settle scores and make numerous grievance-based approvals ahead of the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans seek to wrest control of one or both houses of Congress from Democrats.

Saturday’s rally will be a test of whether Trump still has it. Can he bring out the dedicated crowds that filled the stadiums for him when he was president and candidate? Trump has left the door wide open for a new candidacy.

Due to Trump’s popularity with the GOP base, this has frozen the 2024 field somewhat, but some are running versions of ghost campaigns. Just this week, other potential GOP presidential candidates were making public appearances and making the news, as they vie for the job if Trump does not run.

Here are a few :

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

He’s on the tip of many tongues in GOP circles, and he’s become a lightning rod on the left for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and more. Just this week, in addition to dealing with a building collapse, he signed controversial bills targeting so-called “indoctrination” at colleges and universities, and expanding “civic education” K -12, which is to include “portraits in patriotism” with “first-person accounts of victims of the governing philosophies of other nations who can compare these philosophies with those of the US. This comes after the state banned the ‘teaching “critical race theory” in its public schools, something that has become a right-wing cultural catch-all to teach the depths of black history and black experience. served only to propel DeSantis to the rank of Republicans. In a straw poll of attendees at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado last weekend, DeSantis edged Trump with a slightly higher approval rating, from 74% to 71%. C Key itation: “It used to be that a college campus was a place where you were exposed to a lot of different ideas. Unfortunately, now the norm is really that these are more intellectually repressive environments, “DeSantis said during a bill signing at a college.” You have some orthodoxies that get promoted and others. views are rejected or even suppressed. We don’t want that in Florida. ”

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations

She landed on Trump’s wrong side when she criticized his actions leading up to the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. She’s trying to walk a fine line and hopes to get back into the good graces of Trump and grassroots Republicans. She recently welcomed Jared and Ivanka Trump to her home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and on Thursday, in the presidential nominating state of Iowa, Haley was testing the waters and praising Trump. Key quote: “Joe Biden has been a gift to all the countries that hate America and want to hurt us. He is the opposite of Donald Trump. I saw with my own eyes, as Ambassador to the United Nations, how Donald Trump sometimes put America first in the most interesting way. in ways, ”said Haley, giving the opening speech at the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, one of the party’s big fundraisers for the year. She also had this line which looked like the one she’s testing to use it more often in a campaign: “Republicans are too nice. I wear heels. It’s not for a fashion statement. I use them for. kicking, but I always kick with a smile. ”

Mike Pence, Former Vice President

Pence was targeted in the Jan. 6 uprising because of his ceremonial role in certifying the 2020 election results. He is separated from Trump over his handling of that day. Earlier this month, in the start of the presidential state of New Hampshire, Pence praised his former boss, but also said he didn’t think he and Trump would ever see each other “d ‘ agreement “about January 6. This week speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Conference. Library, Pence went further, responding to those, he said, who believe he could have reversed the results while trying to walk a fine line and appeal to Trump supporters. Key quote: “[T]there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that anyone can choose the president of the United States. And then: “President Donald Trump is also one of a kind. He too upset the status quo. He defied the establishment. He energized our movement. And he has charted a bold new course for 21st century America, “Pence told the Reagan Library.” And now, as then, there is no turning back. ”

Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State

Pompeo did the rounds, spoke out against the Biden administration’s foreign policy, helped raise funds and block candidates including GOP Representative Michael Burgess in Texas on Thursday and tried to come to an agreement with GOP donors. “Basically he’s already running for president,” someone familiar with Pompeo’s meetings with donors in New York told CNBC. Key Quote: “One of the things I’m most proud of that we have done is address the world we have seen, not the one we wished to exist,” Pompeo told Wednesday. Texas at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. “We were very realistic about the things we could have an impact on.” On working with Trump: “It was easy for me; I knew my place. I knew I was working for him. My mission was clear and unambiguous: to get out and make the world a safer place for the United States of America. Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.





