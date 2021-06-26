PKB chairman wants Jokowi spokesperson to replace Fadjroel with full acquaintance





Jakarta – The name of Fadjroel Rachman appears in the list of candidates for Ambassador or Ambassador of Indonesia proposed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). PKB DPP president Faisol Riza wants someone to replace him Fadjroel Rachman as a spokesperson or spokesperson of the president has full knowledge. Faisol Riza said the presidential spokesman’s explanations so far often contradict the explanations of ministries and institutions. Faisol Riza believes this has often made the public doubt the president’s policies. “Until now, the public has doubted the credibility of the presidential spokesman because on several occasions he was not clear enough to explain the president’s policy, and he even disagreed with the explanations of the ministries concerned. “Faisol Riza told reporters on Saturday 6/26/2021). The President of Commission VI of the RPD RI believes that President Jokowi needs a spokesperson who has perfect knowledge. The basis and goals of the president’s policies that are communicated to the public can finally be absorbed by the public. “As a public expectation, of course, we want a spokesperson who can clearly explain the president’s policies. Maybe the president needs a spokesperson who has a fairly comprehensive knowledge so that he can explain the context of the policy and the objectives of the policy himself, ”said Faisol Riza. “But of course, it is the president who knows exactly what kind of spokesperson is needed. What more could you ask for during this pandemic and these disruptions,” he continued. Faisol Riza told the story of a chaotic spokesperson for a certain institution. Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman who is in the Palace circle often does not appear to be straightening up or providing detailed explanations. “Until now, there has often been a lack of clarity because there are spokespersons from technical institutions as if they were playing the spokesperson for the president, while the spokesperson for the president himself did not ‘did not appear,’ he added. The name of Fadjroel Rachman was previously on the list of candidate ambassadors proposed by President Jokowi. Fadjroel Rachman, who is still President Jokowi’s spokesperson, admitted it wouldn’t be a problem to be placed anywhere. Read more, next page:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos