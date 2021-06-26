Stability in Afghanistan matters to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry





Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, Pakistan may consider sealing its border, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said. Said Prime Minister Khan clarified Pakistan's position on the stability of Afghanistan by saying that we must help Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry says stability in Afghanistan is very important to Pakistan.

“Pakistan urges the Afghan Taliban to hold talks with the United States and the Afghan government,” Chaudhry said on Saturday, while telling the media about the recent interview with Prime Minister Imran Khan in an American newspaper.

In his interview, Prime Minister Khan described a new dimension in relations with the United States, where he emphasized economic rather than security ties, Chaudhry said.

He said the prime minister shared his views on the US, China and Afghanistan’s problems with the world, and hoped for better relations with India.

Prime Minister Khan believes that if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, they might consider sealing their border, Chaudhry said, adding that Pakistan has closed 90% of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. “We are able to completely seal the border with Afghanistan,” he said.

“In the past, relations with the United States were viewed from a security perspective. We persuaded the Afghan Taliban to negotiate first with the United States, then with the Afghan government, ”he said.

The Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting said the solution to the Afghan problem must be such that all warring factions are involved. A stable government should be in place in Afghanistan, he said.

He said that the peace inside Afghanistan is very important for Pakistan and that Prime Minister Khan has clarified Pakistan’s position on the stability of Afghanistan by saying that we have to help Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan recently gave an interview to the New York Times on Pakistan’s future strategy once the United States leaves Afghanistan and said that in the past the United States has always expected more from Pakistan, while previous governments “tried to deliver what they couldn’t”. .

