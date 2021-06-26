There is a “level of mistrust” in Jammu and Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah said this was the center’s first step to restart the political process (File)

Srinagar:

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that there was “a level of mistrust” in Jammu and Kashmir and that it was up to the Center to remove it, even as his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded the reestablishment of the state of Jammu and Kashmir before holding assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on their return from Delhi after attending a multi-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said he would hold talks with his party leaders and voters of the PAGD before making any other statement about the meeting.

He said the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had promised the residents of J&K a plebiscite, but returned to it. He also said that before the 1996 elections, then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao promised the autonomy of the prosecution.

“Narasimha Raoji before the elections promised us autonomy and said the sky is the limit, but not independence. We said that we never asked (for) independence, we asked for autonomy. He promised it to us from the floor of the house. Where is it ? Farooq asked.

“There is a level of mistrust … We should wait and see what they (the Center) do … If they are going to remove the mistrust or let it continue,” he added.

The former CM said even top congressional leader Karan Singh called for state restoration in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of an election.

He said that at the Prime Minister’s meeting, all those invited expressed their point of view.

“It was the first step on their part for the situation to improve in one way or another in Jammu and Kashmir and for a political process to be relaunched,” he said.

Srinagar MP Lok Sabha rejected suggestions that the June 24 meeting with the prime minister marked the end of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – a six-party amalgam of traditional parties formed after that the Center repealed Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in August 2019.

“Why should this be the end of the covenant?” “

Omar, meanwhile, told reporters that it was made clear to the Center during the prime minister’s meeting that the state should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections were held.

“(Ghulam Nabi) Azad sahib said on behalf of all of us that we do not accept this timeline. We do not accept delimitation, election, state. We want delimitation, state then election. If you want to organize polls, you must first restore the state, “he told reporters shortly after returning from Delhi.

On the delimitation process, he said the National Conference had authorized its chairman Farooq Abdullah to speak out as the party was approached again by the delimitation commission.

Dismissing suggestions that the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was weakened after the meeting, Omar said during the multi-party meeting, members of the alliance had not said anything outside of the meeting. the spirit of the group.

“We maintain that we do not accept the decisions of August 2019 and we will continue to fight them legally, democratically and peacefully,” he said.

Referring to some leaders declining to talk about the restoration of Section 370 because the case was pending, Omar said that should not hinder discussion of the issue.

“First, only two people said the case was pending – Azad and Muzaffar Hussain Baig – and that they were not part of the PAGD. The case is before the Supreme Court does not mean that we cannot in The Babri Masjid case was before the Supreme Court, but the BJP raised the issue of the temple of Ram from the start, ”he said.

He said the leaders were invited to the multi-party meeting at the party level and not as an alliance.

“If we had been invited as an alliance, then only one person would have been invited,” he added.

The vice president of the National Conference said they will continue to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, however long it takes.

“It has taken 70 years for the BJP to succeed in its Section 370 repeal program. We will not back down from our mission, even if it takes us 70 weeks or 70 months or more,” he said.

He said leaders should take steps that provide respite for people from harassment.

