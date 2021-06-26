Matt Hancock: Piers Morgan calls for ‘pathetic’ Hancock to be fired





Piers Morgan took aim at Matt Hancock (Photo: Rex / Getty) Piers Morgan has demanded that Matt Hancock be fired after he was filmed locked in a passionate embrace with his assistant Gina Coladangelo despite his marriage. The health secretary has been called outrageous and pathetic by the former Good Morning Britain star. Piers recalled that Professor Neil Ferguson had resigned from his government post, tweeting: Remember: @MattHancock was so disgusted that Neil Ferguson broke social distancing rules with a lover, demanded his resignation and has said he had pushed back the police pursuits. Hancocks reeking of cheeky hypocrisy is outrageous and pathetic, as is @BorisJohnsons’ refusal to fire him. In CCTV footage obtained by The SunMr Hancock, who has been married to his wife Martha for 15 years, was seen kissing Ms Coladangelo in his office. He has since apologized for breaking social distancing rules. Remember: @MattHancock was so disgusted that Neil Ferguson broke social distancing rules with a lover, that he asked her to resign and said he had pushed back police pursuits. Hancocks stinking cheeky hypocrisy is outrageous and pathetic, just like @BorisJohnsonrefusal to fire him. Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 25, 2021 His statement read: I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances. I let people down and I’m so sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and I would be grateful for my family’s confidentiality on this personal matter. Downing Street said the Prime Minister accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and considered the matter closed. Professor Ferguson resigned as government adviser last year after The telegraph reportedthat a woman he allegedly had a relationship with visited his locked out home. Mr Hancock apologized for violating social distancing guidelines (Photo: Getty Images) At the time, Mr Hancock said his behavior was extraordinary and that he made the right decision to resign. He told Sky News that it was simply not possible for Professor Ferguson to continue advising the government. Mr Hancock said the social distancing rules are there for everyone and are deadly serious. In a statement, Professor Ferguson said: I accept that I made an error in judgment and made the wrong decision. I therefore took a step back from my involvement in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies). After: Boris Johnson

I acted believing I was immune, having tested positive for the coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any weakening of clear messages regarding the continued need for social distancing.















