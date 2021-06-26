



I am 99% convinced that there will be a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan. Political scientist Vladimir Lepekhin, director of the EurAsEC Institute, told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He explained that the presence of this Turkish military base will be systemic. According to him, this is linked not only to the fact that the strengthening of Azerbaijan – in the South Caucasus – is important for Turkey, but it is also important for Turkey in terms of offensive policy; moreover, a policy that is bearing fruit. “For Turkey, which today pursues a line of unification of Turkish states under its auspices, including in the post-Soviet space, it is very important to strengthen its influence in the countries of Central Asia, as well as in the Caucasus, including the North Caucasus, ”Lepekhin said. Therefore, any measure that shows Turkey’s strength and Russia’s weakness is of fundamental importance to Ankara, the analyst added. “I think there will be no direct reaction in Russia to the emergence of a [military] based in Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, Moscow has not developed a vector to counter Turkish expansion. On the contrary, we often see uncoordinated and illogical actions by Russia towards Turkey. Apparently, it is linked to common economic interests – the transport of [natural] gas, construction of a nuclear power plant, etc. The influence of Turkish companies which have strengthened in Russia means that Russia does not have a clearly expressed and hard position on Turkish expansion towards the Caucasus and Central Asia. However, it is clear that this risk is gradually being recognized, “added the political scientist. On May 15, Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev signed the “Shushi Declaration”, after which Erdogan did not rule out establishing a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan.







