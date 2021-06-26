Today’s vaccination reaches 1.2 million





Jakarta – From today the police have facilities Dashboard surveillance vaccination throughout Indonesia. Seen, the number of vaccinations today has penetrated 1.2 million. The target of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is exceeded. Today’s immunization figures can be viewed on the official Vaccine Assault Dashboard website on Saturday (6/26/2021). “Total number: 1 252 834”, is indicated on the dashboard of vaccine attacks, whose address serbuanvaksinasi.polri.go.id, at 16.56 WIB. Police vaccination assault dashboard (screenshot) Police vaccination assault dashboard (screenshot) With 1,252,834 vaccinations per day, Jokowi’s target was exceeded. Even that number is still changing to be more. The number of 1.2 million vaccinations results from the accumulation of vaccinations from various regions during that day. The lowest number of vaccinations was in Papua with 4,651 vaccinations, the highest number was in West Java with 161,875 vaccinations. Vaccination raid dashboard question This Vaccine Assault Dashboard site is populated by officers from the Presisi command post reporting vaccinations from various regions. As soon as vaccination activities are completed in an area, agents enter data directly into the dashboard. “Precision control share data link as well as access to entry modules to all regional police ranks for further investigation.share at all points, ”National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo told detik.com, Saturday (26/6/2021). General Sigit hopes that the target of 1 million vaccines per day can still be exceeded until July, as the target proclaimed by Jokowi. Especially today, he made sure that the target was exceeded. The number that appears on this dashboard is the number of people who have been vaccinated regularly real time. There is also a graph of the provinces with the most and the least immunizing. “The figures continue to evolve based on the summary which is still in progress for the moment” Entrance data, ”Sigit said. In addition, Jokowi’s goals: Watch video: Sinovac-Pfizer Ministry of Health’s words for COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents [Gambas:Video 20detik]

