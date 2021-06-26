Senator Barrasso says Biden is “held hostage” by “far left” Democrats over Putin and energy policies

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Believes President Biden’s energy policies show that he is “held hostage by the far left wing of his party”.

His comments came after he was asked about the president’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration’s decision to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which should employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021.

“Biden is being held hostage by the far left wing of his party despite the devastating impacts this is going to have on our country and the economy of our country and the energy supply of our country and, in the long term, essentially without doing anything related to the climate, “the senator said in an interview with Fox News. “If you really want to bring climate change under control, which he keeps talking about, you have to get China and India to produce less emissions.”

While the United States emits the second highest amount of carbon in the world behind China and ahead of Russia and India, Barrasso noted that between 2000 and 2016, the United States reduced more carbon emissions as the next 12 most emission-reducing countries combined “because of” energy and technological innovation.

China agreed to cooperate in climate change efforts with the United States at a virtual summit in April, but Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that China plans to reach a peak in emissions of carbon by 2030 with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060., Biden plans to achieve zero carbon emissions and achieve 100% clean energy by 2050.

“China’s promises are less real and more distant,” said Barrasso, who heads the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, adding that “there is a cost” to “US competitiveness. when we attack and increase the cost of energy. “

“The policies of the Biden administration are being played out at home right now,” he said. “Anyone going to refuel … in Wyoming spends an extra $ 20. We saw inflation, and every family in America is digging into their wallets as a result of Biden’s policies, which I think have been bad. for our economy and certainly bad for the workers of our country. “

The United States became the world’s largest producer of crude oil in 2018 and maintained its position until 2020, but Barrasso fears that if the country has maintained its energy dominance in recent years, it could become more and more dependent on foreign oil as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to move away from fossil fuels and coal, noting that the country imports more oil from Russia than it gets from Alaska.

He added that the clean energy jobs Biden promised Americans when he took office are “out of proportion” to the number of traditional energy jobs lost under the president’s policy.

“We know that America’s energy demand will continue to increase. Global energy demand will continue to increase. And my concern is that Joe Biden [policies are making us less reliant on the U.S.], which means we’re going to have to buy more from other places in the world, ”he said.

Barrasso also took issue with Biden’s meeting with Putin, saying he believes the president “made a number of critical mistakes, and one was in the run-up to the summit when Biden [allowed construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline] Go forward.”

A State Department a report published in May suggested that Nord Stream 2 was engaging in sanctionable activity. In June, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken lifted these sanctions, saying in June that construction of the pipeline was nearing completion and the decision would be in the best interests of the United States.

Barrasso noted that Bliken, however, during his confirmation hearing assured the senators that he was “determined to do all” he could “to prevent this completion, the last hundred yards” of the pipeline.

Biparty critics of the administration’s decision, including Barrasso, claim that the Nord Stream 2 project will ensure that Germany becomes dependent on Russia for its energy needs and believe the United States should have worked to stop the flow completely. pipeline construction. The senator suggested that the lifting of sanctions may have been a “precondition” for Biden to meet with Putin.

Another ‘critical mistake’, according to Barrasso, was made by Biden during the meeting: his decision to list 16 critical US infrastructure sectors that Russian cyberattacks should not target after a Russian ransomware group called Darkside closed on Colonial pipeline although Russia denies its involvement causing gas shortages along the east coast for several days in May.

“Well, what about everything?” Barrasso spoke of other critical US infrastructure sectors that could be vulnerable to cyber attacks, suggesting that Biden’s list gives Russian threat actors an idea of ​​which areas to target.

He added that the colonial pipeline attack created long gas lines and “some panic” and “if that happens when you shut down a pipeline in the United States, it means you should have more pipelines, not less”.

“There are ways to protect the environment without penalizing the economy,” he continued.

