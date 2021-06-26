Senior US representative does not plan to meet Chinese foreign minister at G20 meeting





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not plan to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Italy next week, a senior official said on Friday. of the State Department. “I can say that there is no meeting scheduled between Secretary Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister at the G20 ministerial meeting,” Susannah Cooper, director of the department’s monetary affairs office, said at the meeting. of a conference call, referring to the G20 gathering scheduled for Tuesday. The Financial Times recently reported that the United States and China were discussing a possible meeting between Blinken and Wang on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, citing three people briefed on the talks. If it had come true, it would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two diplomats since March, when they had tense exchanges in Alaska on their divergent visions of the international order, their respective positions on human rights issues and other topics. Despite the confrontation on various fronts, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this month that US President Joe Biden would seek to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting a possible bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit to be held. in Rome at the end of October. The G20 brings together Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United States and European Union. G20 foreign ministers are meeting in person for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to hold large international gatherings for most of last year. During the meeting in Matera, southern Italy, Blinken will highlight the importance of multilateralism, after the previous US administration led by Donald Trump was criticized for its unilateralist ‘America’s America’ agenda. first, “while highlighting the United States’ efforts to lead the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cooper said. Blinken will also encourage other G20 countries to redouble their efforts to tackle climate change and reach consensus on setting an “ambitious” global minimum corporate tax rate, which the states say United, will help forge a more equitable world economy, she said. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







