Prime Minister Imran Khan gives approval to induct more people into ANF: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – June 26, 2021): Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the green light to recruit more people in the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to build a drug-free society.

Addressing the audience here at the Dr Chowk ‘Ride Walk and Fun’ awareness walk held on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said to secure the future of our generations to come, each individual had to play their part in the fight against drugs and this was the only way to achieve the goal of creating a drug-free society.

“If the spread of drugs is not controlled in society, it will be as boring as climate change in the next five to ten years,” said Ijaz Shah.

He added that the budget to upgrade ANF to the current configuration as needed had also been allocated. To a question, he said increasing ANF salaries and further facilitating the families of the martyrs were also under discussion.

The minister insisted that those who fall prey to this threat must be treated as victims.

“The real culprits are those who supply the drugs,” he said.

“If you know of any suppliers in your area, please report them to the ANF without any fear and fulfill your role in the war on drugs,” added Ijaz Shah.

The minister was of the opinion that the ANF alone could not fight this threat, adding that the entire nation must stand united in order to achieve the goal of a drug-free society.

He said Government College University of Lahore (GCU) had achieved drug-free status due to the unremitting efforts of all stakeholders.

UNODC representative, Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, celebrities Shehzad Roy, Faisal Qureshi, officials from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, students and a large number of people from different professions participated in the march. .

