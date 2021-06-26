Pressure mounts on Britain’s Johnson to fire Health Secretary

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under increasing pressure on Saturday to fire his health secretary after admitting he violated COVID-19 guidelines by kissing an employee, which sparked accusations of hypocrisy blatant.

FILE PHOTO: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on BBC TV’s The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain June 6, 2021. Jeff Overs / BBC / Handout via REUTERS

Matt Hancock, 42, has been at the center of governments’ fight against the pandemic, regularly telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a veteran scientist who broke the restrictions in the same way.

Hancock apologized on Friday after The Sun newspaper showed him kissing and kissing a senior assistant in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with someone outside their home.

Opposition Labor has also questioned whether it broke the ministerial code: the woman, a longtime friend of Hancocks, has been appointed non-executive director, with a salary funded by taxpayers, to oversee and control the functioning of his department. .

I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances, Hancock said. I let people down and I’m so sorry.

Johnson said on Friday he considered the case closed.

But the main British newspapers, which all made the headlines, said Hancock had lost all moral authority and had to leave. A member of his party, Duncan Baker, called on him to resign.

Mr Hancock can now hope to shamelessly tell us how to behave and seriously expect us to listen, The Sun said in his column. There is the stench of hypocrisy.

IT’S TIME TO GO ?

With 128,000 deaths, Britain has one of the highest official death rates from COVID-19 in the world.

As new daily cases have increased over the past month, with nearly 16,000 reported on Friday, a rapid rollout of the vaccine appears to have severed the link between infections and deaths and most restrictions could be lifted by the next month. July 19.

The British have widely accepted the imposition of rules designed to contain the virus, but Hancock’s revelation drew comparison to an incident last year when Johnsons, then senior adviser Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules, triggering fury across the land.

Johnson, Prime Minister since 2019, has repeatedly refused to sack ministers, including his Home Secretary who broke the rules by shouting and swearing at staff, prompting the official ethics adviser to resign instead.

The prime minister himself has been criticized in an official report on his personal finances.

And the country’s spending watchdog has criticized how the government awarded billions of pounds of contracts related to the fight against COVID-19 after multi-million pound orders were placed with companies with links with ministers, legislators and officials.

The health ministry has said it needs to act quickly.

The revelations have led to accusations of cronyism and incompetence, although Johnson’s Conservative Party remains comfortably ahead in opinion polls. The Times newspaper said Johnson’s approach to governance jeopardized public support.

The danger is that this cavalier approach to the rules becomes corrosive to this most valuable commodity for any public confidence in the government, he said.

Hancock, who is married, said he was now focused on getting the country out of the pandemic and asked for his family’s confidentiality.