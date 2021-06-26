Erdogan takes the first step in the controversial Istanbul Canal project | Business and Economy News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the first step in building a canal on the western outskirts of Istanbul, amid concerns over the environmental and economic effects of the project.

Today we are opening a new page in Turkey’s development history, Erdogan said on Saturday at a dedication ceremony for the Sazlidere Bridge on the planned route.

We see the Istanbul Canal as a project to save the future of Istanbul to ensure the safety of life and property of the Istanbul Bosporus and the citizens around it, he said.

The government said the project will facilitate maritime traffic and reduce the risk of accidents in the Bosphorus Strait, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world that connects the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea.

Dubbed by Erdogan as his mad project when he first suggested the construction of the canal in 2011, the 45 km (28 miles) long project connecting the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea to the west of the Bosphorus includes the construction of new seaports, bridges, shops, living quarters and artificial lakes.

The canal, estimated at $ 15 billion, is expected to be completed within six years, Erdogan said.

Listen, this is not a fountain opening ceremony, he said at the event. Today, we are laying the foundations for one of the exemplary canals in the world.

Mustafa Ilicali, transport professor and former member of parliament, told Al Jazeera that maritime traffic has increased by 72% in the Bosporus since 2005.

Oil tankers cause accidents in the strait. The waiting ships pollute the sea and cause emissions, he said.

Muzaffer Bayram, a citizen living in Istanbul, considers the canal to be beneficial for Turkey.

See those ships waiting? When we have the canal, they won’t wait here. In addition they will pay more [to pass through Turkey]. It is in the interest of my country, he told Al Jazeera.

However, opponents say the canal will cause profound ecological damage in Istanbul, exacerbate the dangers posed by earthquakes and put the already struggling Turkish economy burdened with even greater debt.

Thanks to this new channel, the waters of the Black Sea and Marmara will mix. This will have ecological consequences and put at risk an already precarious water supply and marine life, said Pinar Giritlioglu, vice-president of the Chamber of Planners.

Ercument Gulemek, a farmer and herder from Baklali, said the project would claim part of his village.

We want to expand the business, build an indoor barn, but we can’t. It’s forbidden. What I do is the only job I know of. I can only become a night watchman after these places have become settlements, he told Al Jazeera.

The first structure of the project, the eight-lane, 840-meter (about half a mile) highway bridge, will connect to the North Marmara Expressway which also connects other recent infrastructure projects, a new airport and a third bridge. on the Bosphorus.

This led Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who represents Turkey’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party, to call the Saturday ceremony an illusion linked to plans for the highway rather than the canal.

Building a bridge here has nothing to do with the canal project. It has something to do with the road junction, he said at a press conference in Sazlidere on Thursday.

Samuel Ramani, an analyst from the Middle East, said that while a 15-fold increase in Bosporus traffic over the past half-century is a serious problem, it must be weighed against environmental and geopolitical concerns, including including reports that much of the funding comes from China.

Bypassing Bosphorus congestion is a valid point, he told Al Jazeera.

But then other questions are whether this weighs on the environmental cost and also poses a potential threat to Turkish sovereignty if the project is [financed] by China?