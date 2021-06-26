Iraqi PMF present tanks and weapons at grand anniversary parade | News from armed groups





Thousands of members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) marched in a parade featuring tanks and rocket launchers, in the largest display of military might since the founding of the umbrella groups predominantly Muslim Shiite paramilitaries.

Saturday’s event at a military base in eastern Iraq’s Diyala province marked the seventh anniversary of the formation of the PMF, created after a call to arms in 2014 by Grand Ayatollah Ali al- Sistani to help defeat the armed ISIS group.

At the time, ISIL held a third of Iraqi territory and the PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi, was essential in helping the US-backed Iraqi military defeat it in 2017.

The parade, held in Camp Ashraf, saw locally made tanks, boats and rocket launchers descend a wide thoroughfare. Iranian-made weapons, including drones, were also on display during the event broadcast by Iraqi state television and in the presence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially the country’s commander-in-chief.

I value your sacrifices, and the sacrifices of the Iraqi armed forces in the fight against ISIL, said al-Kadhimi, warning against any sedition within the PMF, but without elaborating.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended the parade [Hashd al-Shaabi Media/Handout via AFP]The PMF establishment has created a state-sanctioned umbrella organization of predominantly Muslim Shiite militias supported by Iran.

Some experts say it was Iranian pressure that prompted the Iraqi government to integrate the PMF into the state security apparatus in 2016, a move that provided fighters with heavy weapons and significant financial resources. In 2019 alone, the PMF received $ 2.16 billion from the Iraqi state budget.

In recent years, Iran-aligned factions, which are the most powerful in the PMF, have expanded their military, political and economic power and attacked bases housing the remaining 2,500 US forces in Iraq.

They have allies in parliament and government and sway over certain organs of state, including security institutions.

These factions are also accused of killing protesters who took to the streets in late 2019 to demand the removal of the Iraqi ruling elite. The groups deny any involvement in the killings of activists.

Al-Kadhimi, an interim prime minister friend of the United States, has tried to crack down on powerful Iran-backed factions, but with little success, as the fighters are effectively part of the state itself.

In May, the government arrested the leader of a PMF group in Anbar province, before releasing him shortly after without charge.

Al Jazeeras Imran Khan, reporting from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, described the parade as incredibly controversial.

The prime minister didn’t want them in Baghdad, where they wanted to have this parade (in the international zone, known as the green zone) because he thought it would be a show of Iranian power in Iraq itself, Khan said.

Also participating in the parade of PMF units with Yazidi militiamen, who marched in their ceremonial white, as well as Sunni Christian and Muslim groups.

Protesters also held large posters of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior leader killed in a US drone strike last year outside Baghdad airport. The strike also killed Iran’s top commander, General Qassem Soleimani of the Quds Revolutionary Guard Force, whose murder nearly pushed Iran and the United States into a full-blown conflict.

However, although PMF often brandishes the image of Soleimanis along with that of al-Muhandis on paramilitary banners lining the streets of Baghdad and elsewhere in Iraq, images of the Iranian general were absent from the parade, likely an attempt to project the interfaith unit of The Fighters.

The PMF’s most powerful Iran-aligned factions expanded their military, political and economic power and attacked bases housing the remaining 2,500 US forces in Iraq [Hashed al-Shaabi Media/Handout/AFP]

