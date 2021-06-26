Countries impose new lockdowns amid struggle to contain Delta | Coronavirus pandemic News

Authorities in several countries, from Bangladesh to Indonesia to Australia and Israel, are fighting to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, while Russia’s St. Petersburg has announced a record number of deaths , laying bare the challenges facing nations around the world returning to pre-pandemic life.

While vaccination campaigns have brought down infections in most wealthy countries, the rise of the Delta variant has fueled fears of further waves of a virus that has already killed nearly four million people.

The Delta variant is currently causing a lot of concern, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Friday.

Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified to date, has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

In Bangladesh, authorities said they would impose a new national lockdown from Monday on the variant, with offices closed for a week and only medical transport allowed.

A man wearing a protective mask waits on a Circular Quay train platform outside the Sydney Harbor Bridge as the state of New South Wales experiences an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia [Loren Elliott/REUTERS]

Meanwhile, Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has entered a two-week lockdown, with orders to stay home except for essential travel.

Sydney’s new restrictions apply to some five million people, as well as hundreds of thousands more living in neighboring towns.

New Zealand, citing multiple outbreaks in Australia, announced a three-day suspension of its no-quarantine travel arrangement with its larger neighbor.

Australian COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give authorities time to consider measures to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights in between country.

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said the country of 270 million people faces an extraordinary situation and pledged to respond with swift and appropriate policies. The country recorded more than 21,000 new infections on Saturday, the highest daily tally to date.

The delta, which was first identified in India in April, is so contagious that experts say more than 80% of the population should be inoculated in order to contain it, a difficult target even for countries with programs. important vaccination programs. The variant is now responsible for over 90 percent of all new infections in the UK and around 30 percent in the US.

European scientists estimate that Delta is 40-60% more contagious than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first discovered in the UK, itself more contagious than the original virus first detected times end of 2019.

It infects more people, it can spread faster, vaccinologist Dr Annelies Wilder Smith of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told Al Jazeera. We have seen it in India. We saw it in Australia and Indonesia, UK. And I think I see more and more now in Europe, and indeed, also in the Americas, she said.

It has not yet been confirmed whether this also causes more serious illness. So if you see more illnesses, you will also see more hospitalizations, which doesn’t mean the virus itself causes more serious illness.

Experts say Delta spreads more easily due to mutations that help it attach to cells in the body. While several studies have shown that the vaccines are slightly less effective against Delta, they are still very effective but only after the second dose.

Israel, which has one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, has seen infections linked to the wave of variants since the waiver of the requirement to wear masks in closed public places 10 days ago.

After four days of more than 100 new cases per day, the Department of Health has now overturned that decision.

Belgian football team during training at Petrovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia [File: Anton Vaganov/Reuters]

Situation in Europe

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg, host of Euro 2020 in Russia, reported the highest number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in a city on Saturday since the start of the pandemic.

Official figures have indicated that St. Petersburg, which has already hosted six matches of the soccer tournament and is due to host a quarter-final next Friday, has recorded 107 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Authorities in the Russian city tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions last week in a bid to curb the spike in new infections, including closing food courts in the city’s shopping malls and its Euro 2020 fan zone. came as Russia has seen an explosion of new cases since mid-June, driven by the Delta variant.

In neighboring Finland, health officials said they detected a spike in coronavirus infections which was attributed to football fans returning from St. Petersburg. Finnish Health Institutes director Mika Salminen told public broadcaster YLE that more than 120 cases have so far been identified among passengers returning from the Russian city, mostly football fans, and the number is likely. to increase.

Al Jazeeras Paul Brennan, reporting from London, said there had been concerns about a link between the tournament and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Attending these stadiums was conditional on you having a negative coronavirus test. But that doesn’t stop people from mingling on the streets and mingling with other members of the public who don’t have to go through these tests, he said.

Elsewhere, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that infections are also increasing at an alarming rate in at least 12 African countries, with the Delta variant resulting in unprecedented hospitalizations.

According to the WHO, only one percent of Africans are fully immunized, the lowest ratio in the world.

In South Africa, the most affected country on the continent, scientists said on Saturday that the Delta variant appeared to dominate new infections. Authorities registered 18,000 new cases on Friday.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same press conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would exceed the peak of the second wave in January.

In Europe, however, some countries have announced the lifting of restrictions even as scientists have warned that Delta is expected to account for 90% of all new cases in the European Union by the end of August.

Spain ended the compulsory wearing of the outer mask on Saturday, a year after the rule was introduced.

The decision came despite news of a large coronavirus cluster in the capital, Madrid, linked to a student trip to the holiday island of Mallorca, with more than 2,000 people ordered to self-isolate.

The Netherlands has also ended its rules on wearing masks outdoors, while easing restrictions on indoor dining and reopening nightclubs to people who test negative.

And Switzerland lifted most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions on Saturday after Health Minister Alain Berset said this week that the country’s use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines offered adequate protection against the Delta variant. .