China without tact creates conflict





In 2011, Taiwan and Hong Kong reached an agreement that the representative office of nations in Hong Kong should be named Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, waiving the sensitive terms Taiwan and the Republic of China (ROC) to be able to exchange documents in mutual interest. of Taiwan and Hong Kong, and to provide services to their citizens. When the Hong Kong government made acceptance of the one-China principle a condition for issuing work permits to Taiwanese office staff, it left the Mainland Council with no choice but to refuse to sign a document that demeans Taiwan’s national dignity. The same has been happening in Hong Kong for a long time. Since Chinese President Xi Jinping () took office, the Communist government in Hong Kong has taken a zero-sum approach to doing business. For example, officials who take neutral positions in their work must swear allegiance to the government of the territory or lose their jobs. The same approach is used against the Hong Kong Democratic Alliance, Next Media and even banks and corporations; everyone is forced to choose between totalitarianism and democracy. The choice of democracy, of course, results in sanction by the Chinese Communist Party. In recent months, all demonstrations and gatherings have been banned in Hong Kong and freedom of expression has been restricted. In addition to showing that Hong Kong has turned deeply red and that any discussion of Hong Kong enjoying a high degree of freedom is meaningless, these pathological methods have also cut off all channels of communication between civil society and the government, and blocked any outlet for public anger. . The situation can only become more and more polarized. While Hong Kong people who have not been able to emigrate are forced to choose between a life of slavery and revolution, the brutal repression by the police of public discontent and complaints only resurfaces this discontent and complaints. When this happens, the protests are no longer peaceful. A gray area can provide flexibility when dealing with issues and a space for communication and mediation. China does not understand the importance of this gray area. It deals with everything in black or white, and even extends this dualistic approach to diplomacy. The media reported that China, in total disregard of diplomatic protocol and international rules, listed 14 complaints against Australia and threatened to treat the country as an enemy. Left with only two options Silently accept humiliation or strike back Australia, of course, has chosen to take the matter public and strike back with the G7 member states. If China continues to deal with the problems by blocking all channels of communication, as well as all other possibilities, the only option left in the world will ultimately be war. Is this really what China wants? Hong Tsun-ming is the director of the Yilan County branch of Taiwan State Building Parties.. Translated by Perry Svensson

