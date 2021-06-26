PM Modi reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination, India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior officials to review immunization progress and the COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the increasing speed of vaccinations this week. He stressed the importance of building on this momentum. Prime Minister Minister has been informed that 3.77 crore of doses have been administered in the past six days, more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada. It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 percent of the population 45 and over and 16 districts have vaccinated over 90 percent of the population 45 and over. Officers told the prime minister they were in contact with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. PM Modi spoke of the need to involve NGOs and other organizations in such efforts. He asked officers to work with states to ensure that the pace of testing does not decrease, as testing remains a very important weapon in tracking and containing the increase in infections in any region. A statement from the PMO said officials briefed Prime Minister Modi on vaccine supply in the coming month and efforts to increase production. “The PM expressed satisfaction with the increasing speed of vaccinations this week and stressed the importance of building on this momentum,” the statement said. The government’s centralized free vaccination policy went into effect on June 21 under which the Center provides free vaccines to states to inoculate all over 18s. The Center decided to procure 75% of the vaccines from manufacturers. At the meeting, the officers also briefed the Prime Minister on the growing interest in the Cowin Platform globally. He said efforts should be made to help all countries that have expressed interest in India’s rich technological expertise in the form of the Cowin. Platform. Officials made a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the progress of immunization in the country. He was informed of the vaccination coverage according to age. He was briefed on immunization coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos