Did NYC falsely cancel a deal with the Trump’s Ferry Point route just because of the insurgency? This is what a lawsuit claims.





A lawsuit filed this week in the New York State Supreme Court alleges the New York mayor canceled a contract with the Trump Organization’s Ferry Point golf course only in political response to the insurgency on Capitol Hill the United States.

The Trump Organization legal team said the dismissal was motivated solely by political pressure. The group made a significant investment in the project after New York City failed to complete the course, which ranks 77th on Golfweeks’ list of the best courses you can play in the United States, according to our national network of assessors.

The attack, which prompted lawmakers to take shelter out of fear for their lives, left five people dead and dozens injured.

“After the City wasted hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars in its failed attempts to complete this project, we stepped in and, at the City’s request (much like Wollman Rink in the 1980s), we have invested over $ 30 million of our own money. to provide New York City residents with what has been widely recognized as one of the most magnificent public golf experiences in the country, ”a statement from the Trump Organization said.

Golfweek’s Best 2021: Top 100 Public Golf Courses Across the United States See 4 Articles

The city’s legal department issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Mr. Trump’s actions to incite a deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6 resulted in a breach of Ferry Point’s contract and we will vigorously defend the City’s decision to terminate the contract. The city has properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract and we look forward to selecting a new supplier for Ferry Point who will best serve New Yorkers’ interests. “

The lawsuit should be dismissed because the contract the Trump organization signed with the city’s parks and recreation department could be terminated at will, although the Trumps Company notes that an at-will termination should not be arbitrary or capricious. .

Ferry Point is a 222-acre parcel located at the southern tip of Bronx County, New York. It sits under the north side of the Whitestone Bridge and includes the shoreline along the East River. For decades it was an open dump, used in the 1960s for household garbage and in the 1970s and 1980s as a dumping ground for construction debris. Since the early 1990s, plans for a capped landfill including a golf course had been circulating in town planning offices.

It’s a spectacular course, a major championship site literally right next to everything in town, Donald Trump told Golfweek in 2012. The course opened in 2015. It’s important for golf. Golf has suffered in recent times, and it is a major course in the world’s largest city.

For such projects, Trump says he doesn’t need to do a detailed cost-benefit analysis. My feasibility study is my instinct, he said.

Previously, the PGA of America announced in January that Trump Bedminster would no longer host his major championship in 2022. The news came just days after mobs violated the U.S. Capitol and caused chaos.

The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster, came a Tweet from Jim Richerson, President of the PGA of America.

According to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, relocation of the 2022 PGA Championship had been debated internally at the PGA of America for more than two years, but executives were previously reluctant.

In 2015, the Golf Grand Slam at Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club was canceled after commenting on Mexican immigrants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos