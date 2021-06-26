Boris Johnson under fire after Matt Hancock resigns





Boris Johnson has come under fire after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday night.

Mr Hancock’s resignation has been described as a “massive leadership failure”.

Matt Hancock resigned his post as Health Secretary in a letter to Boris Johnson where he said the government “owes it to the people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we let them down.” Boris Johnson said Mr Hancock “should step down very proud of what you have accomplished – not only in the fight against the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 hits us.” Mr Johnson added: “I appreciate your support and believe your contribution to public service is far from over.” In a video posted to Twitter, Matt Hancock said, “I understand the huge sacrifices everyone in this country has made, you have made. And those of us who make these rules must abide by them and that is why I must resign. “I want to thank people for their incredible sacrifices and what they have done. Everyone who works in the NHS, in social services, everyone who is involved in the immunization program and quite frankly everyone in this country who has taken on the challenges that we have seen in the last 18 months. ” Despite his resignation, MPs criticize the prime minister for his decision not to sack his former health secretary after admitting to breaking social distancing rules by kissing his assistant. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Matt Hancock is right to resign. But Boris Johnson should have sacked him. Matt Hancock is right to resign. But Boris Johnson should have sacked him. – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 26, 2021 SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “The massive leadership failure of @BorisJohnson Hancock should have been sacked. A fish rots from its head. The same is true of this British government. “In Scotland, of course, we will be faced with a choice about our future. We can say goodbye to the chaos and failure of British leadership and take a step forward. ” Labor President Anneliese Dodds tweeted: “A health secretary who behaved like the rules didn’t apply to him. A Prime Minister who did not have the courage to dismiss him. A government riddled with sordid people. Now that Matt Hancock is gone, the Prime Minister must clean up this buddy government. ” Matt Hancock’s legacy as Health Secretary will be one of cronyism and failure. And the fact that Boris Johnson believed Hancock could go on regardless calls the PM’s judgment into question. – Ed Davey MP (@EdwardJDavey) June 26, 2021 Lib Dem frontman Ed Davey said: Matt Hancock’s legacy as Health Secretary will be one of cronyism and failure. And the fact that Boris Johnson believed Hancock could go on regardless calls the PM’s judgment into question.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos