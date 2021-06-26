Saudis annoyed at Islamabad over calls by Pakistan-led coalition of Islamic countries to counter Israel





Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan drew the ire of Saudi Arabia after Islamabad called for a Pakistan-led coalition of Islamic countries to counter Israel.

The malicious social media post linked to the Pakistan-led coalition of Islamic countries was posted by Pakistani Syed Zaid Zamad Hamid who challenged Riyadh’s supremacy in the Islamic world, Pentapostagma reported.

When the objectionable social media post emerged this month, the response was swift and charged. Although the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh attempted to put out the blaze by claiming that the person in charge of the post was neither linked to the government nor the military, there are few takers for the lame explanation to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia leads the 57-member coalition of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), a powerful front that sets the agenda of the Islamic world.

In recent times, there has been a thaw in relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East. The post on Pakistani social media by an individual suspected of being close to the military establishment poses a challenge to Riyadh’s diplomatic actions in the region, Pentapostagma reported.

Riyadh’s suspicions of Pakistani motives are not unfounded. Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Muhammad Qureshi, criticized the kingdom for failing to defend the Pakistani cause of Kashmir at OIC meetings.

Riyadh and the OIC have remained neutral on Kashmir, viewing it as an internal affair of another sovereign nation, India. In what the Saudis see as an open revolt in the Islamic world, Islamabad has forged relations with countries like Turkey and Malaysia to create a parallel alliance of Islamic countries, Pentapostagma reported.

In February last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to denounce Saudi Arabia during a visit to Malaysia where he had visited to gain support for an alternative alliance.

Making an indirect reference to Saudi Arabia, Khan lamented the lack of unity among the Muslim nations of Kashmir. He said, “We cannot even meet as a whole at the OIC meeting on Kashmir.

A few months later, in August, Foreign Minister Qureshi made a strident note against Saudi Arabia when he said in a television interview: “Today I tell the OIC to call the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers. If they can’t do it. , then I will be obliged to ask the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries (Iran, Turkey, Malaysia) who are ready to support us on the Kashmir issue. “

The Saudis reacted strongly to this statement and decided to withdraw various monetary concessions that they regularly gave to Pakistan. Taken by surprise, Pakistani army chief Javed Bajwa rushed to Riyadh but was denied an audience with the Saudi prince for hours before being subjected to a calm but firm lick.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Riyadh in May this year to make up for the blunders he and his ministers engaged in, Saudi Arabia has remained suspicious of Pakistani intentions and actions. (ANI)

