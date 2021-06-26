India and Greece call for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity





MEA statement indirectly refers to Turkey’s role in supporting Pakistan’s position on Kashmir

India and Greece had discussions on the situation in Cyprus during the visit of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Athens. The Foreign Ministry said the two sides emphasized respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all members of the international community. The two sides discussed recent developments regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Libya. They agreed that the rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental principles of international relations and must be observed by all, says a joint press release issued by the MEA on the discussions that Mr. Jaishankar had meetings with his counterpart Nikos Dendias. The situation in the neighboring Republic of Cyprus has become tense in the context of Ankara’s plan to mark the anniversary of the invasion of the island by Turkish forces in 1974. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to surrender on July 20 in Northern Cyprus, also known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, to celebrate the birth of the Northern Turkish Cypriot entity. The visit drew opposition from the Republic of Cyprus as well as from the EU which urged it to avoid escalating tensions in the region. The reference to Cyprus and the principles of international relations in the MEA declaration indirectly refers to Turkey’s role in several issues relevant to India and Greece. Turkey has refused to follow the Indian line on issues like Kashmir and has become one of the pioneers in handling the emerging situation in Afghanistan. He has repeatedly supported the Pakistani position on Kashmir, sparking strong protests from India. Mr. Dendias signed and delivered the Agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the visiting party. The two sides agreed that this would help the two countries meet the energy targets set by the respective governments to make renewable energy an important part of the energy supply, the MEA said. The two countries discussed the need to work towards an agreement that will enable orderly and legal migration and mobility routes in the globalized world. The pandemic and the threat posed by radicalization and terrorism were also featured in the discussions.

