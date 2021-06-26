Prime Minister Modi will address the country tomorrow via Mann ki Baat | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday on his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. This will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will air at 11am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel and PMO. The program is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan as well as on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and the Newsonair mobile app.

This Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat comes after India has embarked on the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination campaign, in which the vaccine is made available free of charge in states and union territories. It comes amid preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the last Mann ki Baat, the Union government faced huge criticism from opposition parties for its mismanagement of the Covid pandemic as the daily cases recorded in May reached more than 400,000.

Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to listen to the prime minister’s broadcast on Sunday.

“Anand Swaroop ji made many commendable suggestions in his letter. I ask all workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month with all the comrades at their booth and then hold a booth meeting there. next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker and so on, “said the BJP national president in reference to a letter from a listener who praised the show.

In last month’s Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of the central government led by Modi, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of the government and said India’s determination to win the greatest of challenges has always been strong.

The monthly show Mann ki Baat airs on the last Sunday of each month.