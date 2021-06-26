Politics
Prime Minister Modi will address the country tomorrow via Mann ki Baat | Latest India News
- This month’s Mann ki Baat will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will air at 11am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel.
Through industantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED JUNE 26, 2021 8:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday on his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. This will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will air at 11am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel and PMO. The program is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan as well as on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and the Newsonair mobile app.
This Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat comes after India has embarked on the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination campaign, in which the vaccine is made available free of charge in states and union territories. It comes amid preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the last Mann ki Baat, the Union government faced huge criticism from opposition parties for its mismanagement of the Covid pandemic as the daily cases recorded in May reached more than 400,000.
Read also : PM Modi Presidents Review Meeting on the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign
Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to listen to the prime minister’s broadcast on Sunday.
“Anand Swaroop ji made many commendable suggestions in his letter. I ask all workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month with all the comrades at their booth and then hold a booth meeting there. next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker and so on, “said the BJP national president in reference to a letter from a listener who praised the show.
In last month’s Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of the central government led by Modi, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of the government and said India’s determination to win the greatest of challenges has always been strong.
The monthly show Mann ki Baat airs on the last Sunday of each month.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]