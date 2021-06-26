Cute China Ambassadors | Kashmir Observer

Through Haris Rachid

RRECENTLY, Giant panda Shin Shin gave birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Shin Shin and his partner Ri Ri, on loan from China to Japan, arrived at the zoo in 2011. Their cubs are Chinese property and are expected to be returned to China after four years according to the loan agreement. Pandas are interesting. Besides being cute and adorable creatures, they are kind of diplomats sent by China to their main trading partners. They are the softest power that China cedes by using them as an instrument of public diplomacy all over the world. There are only 70 pandas outside of China. Everyone anywhere in the world, including their future young and all their biological material – blood, semen, fur, etc. belong to China. At present, they are all on loan from China. Before being loaned, they were treated like commercial goods sold to other countries, and before that, they were given as gifts. Right now, they come in pairs at the annual rate of $ 1 million. It takes major trade deals and official visits to China as well as personal demands on Xi Jinping to approve the panda loan. According to data available for 2019, pandas were present in 19 countries outside of China, and 13 of them were China’s top 15 trading partners. Other countries like Australia, France and Canada have all received pandas after agreeing to sell nuclear technology and uranium to China.

Initially, during 1957-1982, China would donate pandas to other countries. Seven years after the signing of the Sino-Soviet treaty of friendship, alliance and mutual assistance between the two countries, the Soviet Union became the first country to receive a panda as a gift in 1957. Then North Korea , who fought with China against America in the Korean War of 1950 53, received a total of five pandas from China from 1965 to 1980. During President Richard Nixon’s famous visit to China in 1972, Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai announced the offer of a pair of pandas to the United States during his meeting with President Nixon. It was the first time that China had sent pandas to a Western country. China then sent a total of 16 pandas to seven Western countries from 1972 to 1982. Besides the United States, the other six countries were Japan, France, United Kingdom, West Germany, Mexico and Spain.

Despite hostility between China and the United States, the United States currently has the second highest number of pandas outside of China. Although no new panda has been sent to the United States in recent years, China has allowed the United States to keep newborn pandas for an extended period after efforts to improve bilateral relations in the form of visits. officials of the leaders of the two countries. the United States – President Xis 2013 visit to California and President Obamas 2014 visit to Beijing. In 2015, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan and former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama attended the Bao Bao American Panda Baptism Ceremony at the Smithsonian National Zoo. During the christening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said, “A lot of people don’t realize it, but there are actually two Chinese ambassadors in Washington: me and the little panda at the national zoo ”. However, after Donald Trump escalated the trade war and increased tariffs on Chinese imports, China canceled its loan agreement with the United States and recalled two giant pandas that were in the San Diego Zoo. .

Japan now has the largest number of pandas outside of China. When relations between China and Japan were cordial, Japan received many pandas. However, after relations deteriorated due to the South China Sea dispute, China stopped sending pandas to Japan despite several requests from the Japanese government. When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2018, the first visit by a Japanese Prime Minister to Beijing in seven years, President Xi Jinping said that bilateral relations between China and the Japan “have returned to normal” and that the two share “common interests and concerns” in the global environment. One of the important agendas of the visit was the demand for pandas and during this meeting between the two heads of state, a broad agreement for a panda loan was found.

Pandas are like special Chinese ambassadors to its major trading partners. When relations are cordial, they continue to send. However, when the relationship deteriorates, China recalls its special ambassadors. Aiming at space, China sent its special ambassador to space in April 2021 in the form of a 3D printed giant panda model as well as nine commercial satellites aboard China’s Long March-6 rocket.

