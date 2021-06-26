Modi government has been harassing farmers since 2014, working on policy to divide them: Congress





The protest against the laws of farmers camping at various Delhi border crossings began in November last year and they are demanding that the laws be withdrawn.



The Modi government has been harassing farmers not only for seven months to protest the three farm laws, but since taking office seven years ago, Congress said on Saturday. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also posed a series of seven questions to the central government, asking if it was working on a policy to tire and hunt, harass and defeat, defame and divide protesting farmers into conspiring against them. The protest against the laws of farmers camping at various Delhi border crossings began in November last year and they are demanding that the laws be withdrawn. Even though farmers have been sitting on a commotion since November last year, the Modi government has plotted to harass them for the past seven years since taking office in 2014 by passing the Land Acquisition Law for them. confiscate their land, Mr. Surjewala mentioned. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called on protesting farmers to end their agitation, saying the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of three pieces of legislation, which were enacted in September of l ‘last year. The government and farmers’ unions have so far held 11 rounds of talks, the most recent on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence at a tractor rally organized by protesting farmers on January 26. The Supreme Court has suspended law enforcement until further notice and set up a committee to find solutions, and it has already submitted its report. The congressional spokesperson alleged that the increase in the prices of agricultural inputs and the rise in the price of diesel are aimed at making agriculture unpaid so that farmers sell their land. He claimed that the government has taken a number of measures against farmers, including reducing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, creating agricultural insurance for the benefit of insurance companies, imposing the tax on products and services on agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, tractors, drops. and the sprinklers, then bringing in the three black farm laws, all of which aim to break the market for the benefit of the capitalists. On the one hand (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji claims to give 6,000 per year and on the other hand, he takes 20,000 per hectare out of the pockets of farmers by increasing the cost of farming, he said. Asking the government the seven questions, Surjewala asked whether the Costs and Prices Commission in its Kharif report for 2021-2022 said the government was keeping the sample size too small to calculate the cost, which leads at an incorrect cost price. Hasn’t the government shut down grain markets continuously since the three black laws were implemented, he asked. Isn’t the farmer free to sell his crop anywhere in the country outside of mandis and if this is true then what is the need for the three laws, Surjewala asked. Hasn’t hoarding ceased since the three farm laws were suspended for application? So why does the Modi government want to grant an exemption to hoarders by implementing the three black laws that encourage hoarding, the congressman asked. Isn’t the government working on a policy to tire and hunt, harass and defeat, defame and divide farmers by conspiring against them, the congressional leader asked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos