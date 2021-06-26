Donald Trump to hold his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House





WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump will return to the rally scene this weekend, hosting his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House as he keeps his promise to take revenge on those who voted for his second historic impeachment.

Trump’s event at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Ohio, not far from Cleveland, will take place on Saturday to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who challenges Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez for his seat in Congress . Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Trump wants them to pay.

The rally, held five months after Trump left office amid a cloud of violence, marks the start of a new, more public phase of his post-presidency. After spending much of his time behind closed doors building a political operation and ranting against the latest election, Trump is forecasting a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. He will hold another rally in Florida over the weekend of July 4 with no ties to a midterm candidate and travel to the southern border next week to protest President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

The rally also comes as Trump faces immediate legal danger. Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday informed her company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a broad investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be laid against the Trump Organization as early as next week. Trump has denounced the investigations as nothing more than a “witch hunt” aimed at harming him politically.

Although Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure, he is extremely popular with the Republican base, and candidates have flocked to his home in Florida and New Jersey to seek his endorsement as he tries to position himself as the kingmaker. of his party.

Trump has said he is determined to help Republicans regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm election. But his efforts to support – and recruit – candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans who crossed paths with him put him at odds with other Republican leaders who tried to unify the party after a brutal year in which they lost control of the White House and failed to gain control of either house of Congress.

So far, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment have attracted the main challengers. And Trump has offered to back anyone who comes forward to challenge the remaining candidate, Representative John Katko from New York, syracuse.com reported.

“We are giving huge support,” Trump boasted on Friday morning as he called the conservative Newsmax channel and explained his rationale.

“False Republicans, anyone who voted for impeachment doesn’t understand,” he said. “But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them, if not all, are being picked right now, so that’s good. I’ll help their opponent.”

Gonzalez, a former college and professional football player, maintained his impeachment vote amid strong criticism from his party’s conservative wing, including his censorship by the Ohio Republican Party.

At the same time, Trump continues to be obsessed with his continued efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which he insists he won, even though senior election officials, his own attorney general and many judges said there was no evidence of the mass electoral fraud he alleges.

On Monday, he told conservative Real America’s Voice he had never conceded the race or admitted defeat. And he has publicly entertained the idea that he might somehow be reinstated in office, even though there is no legal or constitutional basis for doing so.

At the same time, he continues to tease the possibility that he will organize a return run for the White House in 2024. aides say Trump, who was banned from Twitter and Facebook after Jan.6, will make a decision after the mid-terms next fall. .

Trump’s rallies have been instrumental in his political brand since launching his 2016 campaign. The former reality TV star is energized by performing in front of her audiences and often tests out new content and talking points to see how they resonate with the crowd. His political operation also uses the events to collect critical voter contact information from participants and as fundraising tools.

And they spawned a group of die-hard fans who traveled across the country, attending dozens of rallies, often camping at night to grab the best spots. Some of those supporters started lining up outside the venue earlier this week as they gathered for the event.

