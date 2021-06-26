



PM urges young people to promote the country’s soft image by harnessing the potential of filmmaking: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said scholarships would be given to young filmmakers to portray the real sweet image of the country.

He was addressing the national amateur short film festival organized by the Ministry of Information and ISPR, in Islamabad today (Saturday).

Imran Khan said that the world does not recognize the copied material and that we should promote our own cultural values ​​and new ideas.

The Prime Minister urged young people to promote Pakistanism because they have huge opportunities in the film industry.

Speaking about the potential of religious tourism, Imran Khan said that the world of the new millennium has recognized our Kartarpur Corridor effort.

He said Pakistan has twelve climate zones, which means it can produce everything and export to all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the government was taking bold steps to use modern technologies for cinematographic purposes.

He said the media play an important role in promoting the narrative of states.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is establishing the first digital media university this year.

Thanking ISPR, he said this has given a new dimension to short films in the country, which is commendable.

He said Radio Pakistan, the national APP news agency and PTV would launch their digital services by August this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Interservice Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said it was high time for Pakistan to improve its perception globally, as we have almost won the war against terrorism.

He said the enemies, besides their efforts to harm us through war, have tried to tarnish the stature and image of the country.

