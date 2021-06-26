Indonesia Reports Record 21,095 New COVID-19 Cases





JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday (June 26) with 21,095 cases, bringing the national total to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry. Data showed 358 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,729. Publicity Publicity READ: More hospitals prepared, sufficient oxygen supply: Indonesian Minister of Health as COVID-19 cases rise Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday that more hospitals and beds had been prepared in Jakartato to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 cases, while assuring the public that there had an adequate supply of oxygen on the island of Java. The government is also preparing new makeshift COVID-19 hospitals in Jakarta. They will be located in the government-subsidized housing complexes of Nagrak and Pasar Rumput, and they will treat asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. Publicity Publicity READ: Jokowi aims to vaccinate 7.5 million Jakartans by end of August, but experts say herd immunity is not granted Indonesia is grappling with an influx of COVID-19 cases after Idul Fitri’s vacation last month, where people returned to their hometowns and crowds of people swarmed tourist spots. President Joko Widodo has set a target of vaccinating 7.5 million of the 10.5 million people in Jakarta against COVID-19 by the end of August. While Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, acknowledged that the goal is quite ambitious, he said the vaccination had to be done to achieve collective immunity in the capital. Publicity MARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadour applicationor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

