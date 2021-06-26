Matt Hancock needed to step down, so why didn’t Boris Johnson insist sooner?

Matt Hancock has been replaced as health secretary by Sajid Javid (Getty)

Sometimes when you write about politics you can feel things move as you type, and this article from earlier felt like that. I wrote it on Saturday morning, ignoring a friend’s advice to wait until 5 p.m. he thought Matt hancock could announce his resignation at the same time as the game between Wales and Denmark kicks off.

Having observed Boris JohnsonOn other occasions, I thought it was possible that he was trying to postpone the inevitable. He doesn’t like to be rushed by the media, in his opinion, and if Hancock left now it would make his government look like it was dictated. But, as I wrote, the argument contradicted itself.

Yes, Johnson had refused to fire Dominic Cummings last year, under slightly similar circumstances. Cummings had broken the government’s own rules, which he helped establish as chief advisor to the Prime Minister, and refused to go, insisting he had only tried to do what was best for his family.

But Johnson’s misplaced loyalty or pride had hurt the government, and the Prime Minister knew it. He was annoyed by Cummings and their relationship broke down as a result.

As I was writing the article, the idea that the Prime Minister would challenge not only the media but public opinion for a time became increasingly difficult to argue; and by the time I got to the end I was writing that it really wasn’t in Johnson’s best interests for Hancock to stay, and I realized the Health Secretary could resign at all moment. It’s one of the dangers of being a weekend columnist that Saturday night is quitting night, with the front pages of the Sunday newspaper about to hit Twitter.

Now that Hancock has resigned, that tells us something different about the character of the Prime Minister. He can be stubborn; but usually when he’s on the wrong side of public opinion as opposed to Twitter’s opinion, he gets back on the right side. Although it might take a while, as in the case of the rather one-sided competition with Marcus Rashford on free school meals.

The story continues

What we can see, however, is that Johnson doesn’t like to fire people. He prefers to put them in an impossible position and wait for them to draw their own conclusions. This is what he did to Sajid Javid, or rather, what he allowed Cummings to do to Javid, when he and Cummings decided they needed a new chancellor (Javid has now returned in Cabinet as Secretary of Health). Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, just aired accusing the prime minister of failing to show leadership by simply sacking Hancock on Friday, and he’s right.

Hancocks’ situation was untenable. Indeed, Hancock put it extremely well himself: those of us who make these rules must abide by them, and that is why I must resign. It has nothing to do with their privacy, it’s just a matter of not having one rule for us and another for them. But Johnson obviously didn’t mean that: he just waited for Hancock to come to that conclusion himself.

It took time, because on a personal level it is a difficult decision. Hancock is an ambitious person. Only two years ago he thought he could be prime minister, even though he didn’t get very far in the Tory leadership election. Now he has to come to terms with what is probably the end of his political career as well as his marriage.

Indeed, someone speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister to Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC political editor, pointed out that it was Hancock’s decision to leave; he was not kicked out by the Prime Minister as if it was a good thing. It may reassure other ministers, but Ashworth’s point still stands: that Johnson should have shown leadership and told Hancock he had to leave.

Yet the rest of what I have written holds true. I think Johnson always intended to move Hancock in the next reshuffle. Although Cummings failed to get rid of Hancock, Hancock really did it on his own, the picture painted by Cummings of the dysfunction in the heart of government suggested that Johnson did not have much personal respect for his secretary at health. So when the public inquiry finds the government’s response to the coronavirus failing, the Prime Minister will do what many do when something goes wrong, and blame the person who left months ago.

Read more

Matt Hancock leaves a shameful legacy, he self-imposed this ending

Matt Hancocks Covid rule violation is just the latest reason he should go, he’s just not up to the job

Our government lost its moral compass a long time ago the taxpayer will suffer