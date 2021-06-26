Politics
Matt Hancock needed to step down, so why didn’t Boris Johnson insist sooner?
Sometimes when you write about politics you can feel things move as you type, and this article from earlier felt like that. I wrote it on Saturday morning, ignoring a friend’s advice to wait until 5 p.m. he thought Matt hancock could announce his resignation at the same time as the game between Wales and Denmark kicks off.
Having observed Boris JohnsonOn other occasions, I thought it was possible that he was trying to postpone the inevitable. He doesn’t like to be rushed by the media, in his opinion, and if Hancock left now it would make his government look like it was dictated. But, as I wrote, the argument contradicted itself.
Yes, Johnson had refused to fire Dominic Cummings last year, under slightly similar circumstances. Cummings had broken the government’s own rules, which he helped establish as chief advisor to the Prime Minister, and refused to go, insisting he had only tried to do what was best for his family.
But Johnson’s misplaced loyalty or pride had hurt the government, and the Prime Minister knew it. He was annoyed by Cummings and their relationship broke down as a result.
As I was writing the article, the idea that the Prime Minister would challenge not only the media but public opinion for a time became increasingly difficult to argue; and by the time I got to the end I was writing that it really wasn’t in Johnson’s best interests for Hancock to stay, and I realized the Health Secretary could resign at all moment. It’s one of the dangers of being a weekend columnist that Saturday night is quitting night, with the front pages of the Sunday newspaper about to hit Twitter.
Now that Hancock has resigned, that tells us something different about the character of the Prime Minister. He can be stubborn; but usually when he’s on the wrong side of public opinion as opposed to Twitter’s opinion, he gets back on the right side. Although it might take a while, as in the case of the rather one-sided competition with Marcus Rashford on free school meals.
What we can see, however, is that Johnson doesn’t like to fire people. He prefers to put them in an impossible position and wait for them to draw their own conclusions. This is what he did to Sajid Javid, or rather, what he allowed Cummings to do to Javid, when he and Cummings decided they needed a new chancellor (Javid has now returned in Cabinet as Secretary of Health). Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, just aired accusing the prime minister of failing to show leadership by simply sacking Hancock on Friday, and he’s right.
Hancocks’ situation was untenable. Indeed, Hancock put it extremely well himself: those of us who make these rules must abide by them, and that is why I must resign. It has nothing to do with their privacy, it’s just a matter of not having one rule for us and another for them. But Johnson obviously didn’t mean that: he just waited for Hancock to come to that conclusion himself.
It took time, because on a personal level it is a difficult decision. Hancock is an ambitious person. Only two years ago he thought he could be prime minister, even though he didn’t get very far in the Tory leadership election. Now he has to come to terms with what is probably the end of his political career as well as his marriage.
Indeed, someone speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister to Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC political editor, pointed out that it was Hancock’s decision to leave; he was not kicked out by the Prime Minister as if it was a good thing. It may reassure other ministers, but Ashworth’s point still stands: that Johnson should have shown leadership and told Hancock he had to leave.
Yet the rest of what I have written holds true. I think Johnson always intended to move Hancock in the next reshuffle. Although Cummings failed to get rid of Hancock, Hancock really did it on his own, the picture painted by Cummings of the dysfunction in the heart of government suggested that Johnson did not have much personal respect for his secretary at health. So when the public inquiry finds the government’s response to the coronavirus failing, the Prime Minister will do what many do when something goes wrong, and blame the person who left months ago.
Read more
Matt Hancock leaves a shameful legacy, he self-imposed this ending
Matt Hancocks Covid rule violation is just the latest reason he should go, he’s just not up to the job
Our government lost its moral compass a long time ago the taxpayer will suffer
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]