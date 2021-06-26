Muslim-majority countries cooperated with Beijing to monitor, detain and repatriate Uyghurs: report





ISLAMABAD: Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and Asia have cooperated with Beijing to monitor, detain and repatriate Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities from China who had fled Xinjiang, according to researchers.

China’s Transnational Repression of Uighurs Dataset, a new database and report that launched on June 24, examines 1,546 detention and deportation cases in 28 countries, from 1997 to March 2021, The Frontier Post reported.

The dataset, which is a joint initiative of the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs and the Uighur Human Rights Project, shows how China’s campaign against the Uyghurs has gone global, expanding rapidly from Central Asia and from the South to Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia.

“There has been a lot of criticism of majority Muslim countries for their silence on Xinjiang and the repression of Uyghurs,” Bradley Jardine, research director at the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs and author told Radio Free Europe. main report. / Radio Liberté (RFE / RL). “But this database shows that it’s not just hypocrisy of the Islamic world, it’s active collaboration with China.”

United Nations human rights officials estimate that a million or more Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities are being held in camps in a large Chinese internment system. Many former detainees claim to have been subjected to attempted indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilization.

The United States government and several Western parliaments have called China’s actions in Xinjiang genocide, but most Muslim-majority state governments that increasingly have close financial and political ties to Beijing through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has remained silent on the issue, The Frontier Post reported.

According to the report, efforts to target Uyghurs and force them to return to China have intensified since 2017, when Beijing allegedly began its mass internment program in Xinjiang.

“Through these practices, the Chinese government is able to extend its repression and control over the Uyghur people beyond sovereign borders,” the report said.

The Chinese government initially denied the existence of the Xinjiang camps, but has since waged a diplomatic and public relations campaign to counter the growing outcry over what Beijing has called “vocational training centers” by defending them as necessary. to fight Islamic extremism.

Concerns over terrorism have been at the heart of official Chinese reasoning for targeting Uyghurs abroad which employs an evolving array of tactics, the report notes, from espionage and cyber attacks to issuing Red Notices via Interpol, a organization designed to coordinate global policing activities, The Border Post reported.

While Chinese authorities have long viewed the Uyghur community with suspicion and radical Uyghur separatist groups have carried out attacks, the report claims that the 2009 ethnic riots in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, were a turning point for Beijing.

The riots left 200 people dead, mostly from the Hans ethnic group, and attacks by extremist Uyghur groups worsened the security situation in Xinjiang in the following years.

The unrest led to rapid retaliation from Beijing in the name of countering extremism, and according to Jardine, who is also a member of the Kissinger Institute at the Wilson Center on China and the United States, this has led to large flows of Uyghurs from China who sought asylum. and refugee status in countries around the world.

“This forced China to take a more global view, whereas before it focused on neighboring regions like Central Asia and Pakistan,” he said.

The dataset highlights three phases in the evolution of China’s efforts against Uyghurs abroad.

The first phase mainly focused on neighboring areas with Uyghur diasporas in Central and South Asia, with 89 Uyghurs detained or sent to China from 1997 to 2007. The second phase, from 2008 to 2013, extended to 15 countries and targeted 130 people. The third phase, from 2014 to March, experienced a major escalation, with 1,327 people detained or extradited from 20 countries.

The data highlights the focus on majority Muslim countries, with 647 of the report’s cases occurring in the Middle East and North Africa and 665 cases occurring in South Asia. Eleven hundred and fifty-one of the recorded cases involved Uyghurs detained in their host country, while 395 were deportations or extraditions to China.

“These numbers are just a drop in the bucket,” Jardine said. “We’re limited to people who have come forward, but there are a lot more unreported cases that we just don’t know about.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently made headlines when he refused to acknowledge or condemn the Chinese government’s alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang in a June 20 interview with US media Axios.

Islamabad and Beijing enjoy close ties, and the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains a flagship project of the Chinese BRI.

But the database points out that Pakistan’s cooperation with China on the Uyghurs dates back decades and predates Beijing’s increased investment and economic push across Eurasia.

“Although there is no evidence of a formal agreement to monitor Uyghur activities, Pakistan’s activities in the late 1990s suggest that an agreement was likely reached, formally or not,” the report said. report.

Likewise, lawyers for Uyghur groups have submitted new evidence to the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) showing that the government of Tajikistan has cooperated with Beijing to return the Uyghurs to China.

Their complaint also accuses the Tajik authorities of helping facilitate the extraordinary return of Uyghurs from Turkey to China.

Turkey remains a crucial location for the Uyghur community at large. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted Uyghurs in Turkey for many years, with around 40,000 Uyghurs living in the country of around 82 million.

Erdogan has criticized China’s brutal policies in Xinjiang, but more recently he has tempered his remarks as Ankara has moved closer economically to China.

In December 2020, Beijing ratified a 2017 extradition treaty between the two countries. But the Turkish parliament has yet to follow suit, leaving Uyghurs concerned that the impending decision will send many of them back to China at Beijing’s request.

“Turkey was once seen as a safe haven, but not anymore,” Jardine said. “The West must now begin to consider expanding its refugee quotas and facilitating Uyghur claims from Turkey and other countries complicit in China’s transnational crackdown.”







