Politics
Introducing Ayodhya to the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting on Saturday to discuss the Ram Temple development plan, with the avowed aim of presenting Ayodhya as “a spiritual center, a global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city”.
Sources said a decision was made at the meeting that the trust did not need to purchase land for various projects, but simply identify the plots and let the state government have them. to acquire.
A statement issued by the PMO after the review meeting said Modi has been briefed on proposed infrastructure projects that aim to improve connectivity to Ayodhyas through the construction of an airport, expansion of stations, better roads and highways and a tourist facilitation center.
Those in attendance were the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and his two deputy ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma – and other ministers involved in the Ayodhya project.
The meeting was also called to dispel the negative perception that the Temple Trust has been on a land-buying frenzy in Ayodhya since March, buying up plots at exorbitant prices, including government land that has been handed over to it. sold by the nephew of the mayor of the BJP.
As Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, Ayodhya’s development work should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially in harnessing the skills of young people for the development of the city. He said that generations to come should feel the urge to visit Ayodhya at least once in their life.
The PMO statement says the meeting discussed a world-class museum in the upcoming township of Greenfield, which is expected to include accommodation facilities for worshipers, spaces for ashrams and math, hotels and bhavans. from various states.
“Particular attention is paid to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu River and its ghats. A cruise operation on the Saryu River will also be regular. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on. Traffic management will also be done in a modern way using the Smart City infrastructure, ”the statement added.
