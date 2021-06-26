PM Imran encourages filmmakers to produce “original content”





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that speaking English and Western clothing did not promote a soft image of the country, but rather was linked to independence and self-confidence.

“The world respects those who respect themselves… we must promote Pakistaniyat,” he said at the first National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards (NASFF) ceremony held at the Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad .

The prime minister said the “flawed understanding” of a soft picture came from “enlightened moderation”.

He added that people who lack self-esteem and have an inferiority complex are not respected by the world.

“We don’t need to be like others to improve our perception. You can’t accomplish anything if you’re afraid of failure,” he said.

He asked Pakistani filmmakers to focus on original content and take new approaches.

He also urged young people to explore new paths in different areas of life and to try something new instead of copying “the road traveled”.

“Newcomers to filmmaking should explore the great variety and rich diversity of the motherland’s climate, culture and civilization.”

The Prime Minister noted that during the 1970s the country was producing quality pictures, but he continued to copy Bollywood films, which led to the downfall of the industry.

“Because of this adoption of extraterrestrial culture, our film industry has lost its originality,” he regretted.

“The vulgarity went from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then this kind of culture was promoted here … In my experience of the world, only originality sells – the copy has no value.”

Read more: Pakistan wants “civilized” relations with the United States, according to the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister sharing his experiences in his cricket career said they introduced the world to the technique of reverse swing and bowling opening with spinners, ideas which were then copied by the world.

Previously, he added, there was a mindset that they couldn’t beat the England cricket team due to the severe impacts of colonialism.

“Things started to change when they [Pakistani players] began to believe in themselves and to experiment with new techniques.

He added that he brought to Pakistan the Turkish drama series “Ertugrul” which was widely watched by the people of the country.

“This [Ertugrul] has an alternative culture but it’s popular and people see it.

The prime minister said the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who participated in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital fundraiser, was adorned by Western pop groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that in today’s world there is a competition on opinion and perceptions in which the media play an important role.

“The media are used effectively to build stories around the world,” he added.

He said the Ministry of Information is turning Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Radio Pakistan and PTV into digital platforms that meet the modern demands of the time.

Fawad said they are trying to put forward modern media techniques to effectively build the country’s narrative abroad.

On the production of short films, the Minister said that social media content around the world has multiplied and now the focus has shifted from long-form films to making short clips for which the platforms of Popular social media were actually being used.

He said the country’s first media technology university will be launched on August 14 this year. “It would be officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister in this building [Pak-China Friendship Centre].

The event took place under the high patronage of the Ministry of Information in association with the Inter-Services Relations Publiques (ISPR) to reward three winners each in different categories of short films: student, professional and mobile phone.

The jury is made up of renowned artists and international experts who have made nominations for the best films.

Fifteen laureates will receive scholarships to study advanced media techniques at the University of California, USA.

The main theme of the festival is to harmonize the general impression of Pakistan with reality.

In November last year, the young people were given six different themes, including the cultural and social colors of Pakistan, the role of women in society, the Indus Valley civilization, regional cultures, philanthropy, agriculture and small-scale industrial activities. A total of 72 universities across the country were contacted to ensure the full participation of young people.

In January of this year, over 1,100 young people registered for the event.

As of March 10 of this year, over 300 short films have been received. The preliminary jury first selected 122 of them. Then from June 23 to 28, the grand jury shortlisted 55 films after a rigorous review.

(With APP input)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos