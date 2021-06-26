The 100-year-old Chinese Communist Party faces growing contradictions

It must be said bluntly: the Chinese Communist Party, which turns 100 this week, represents the most successful authoritarians in history.

So why does President Xi seem so uncomfortable?

It is a time when no obvious challenge appears to its authority, and China has never enjoyed such international reach, such economic power, or such military might. Yet, in a marked departure from his predecessors, Xi was quick to tighten the screws against dissent, expand technological surveillance of his people, assert new controls over private companies, and dramatically tighten policies. prerogatives and power of his party.

It is this contradiction between China’s dizzying authoritarian achievements and President Xi’s breathtaking nervousness about the future that is most worth watching as the systemic contest of our time unfolds.

Within these global draws for the future lie the ruthless and technological efficiency of autocratic capitalism and the enduring (albeit dangerously contested) attractions of democratic capitalism with its magnetic charms of individual rights and freedoms.

It is the question of our time whether these two systems, as represented by China and the United States, can agree on a set of conditions that allow them to compete peacefully and sometimes even cooperate. Even if they do, one or the other system will emerge as the dominant organism to set the rules for an evolving world order. One or the other is also likely to become the most effective provider to meet the needs of citizens.

While the fragility of democratic societies has been fully manifested in recent years, most dramatically on January 6 during the riot and violent attack on the US Congress, it is perhaps the challenges less transparent to ambitions. of President Xi who are the most decisive.

The one this weekend Economist cover story exposes contradictions.

“No other dictatorship,” he writes, “has been able to transform from a famine-ravaged disaster, as China was under Mao Zedong, into the world’s second-largest economy, whose technology and infrastructure. rush have put creaky roads and railways to shame. “

At the same time, under President Xi, adds The Economist: “The bureaucracy, military and police have suffered purges of deviant and corrupt officials. neighborhood spies and injecting executives into private companies to monitor them. Since Mao’s time, society has not been so tightly controlled.

History suggests that something must be done if Xi continues to sharpen his crackdown at home and his assertiveness abroad.

Like Jude Blanchette written to Foreign Affairs: “His belief that the CCP should guide the economy and that Beijing should curb the private sector will limit the country’s future economic growth.” His demand that party cadres adhere to ideological orthodoxy and demonstrate personal loyalty to him will undermine the governance, flexibility and competence of the system. His insistence on a broad definition of national security will steer the country in a more domestic and paranoid direction. Its unleashing of “Wolf Warrior” nationalism will produce a more aggressive and isolated China. “

Yet recent history also shows that the CCP has displayed a ruthless resilience, brutal efficiency, and ideological dexterity that has repeatedly baffled its detractors and allowed it to navigate the world. Cultural revolution from 1966 to 1976 with its estimated death toll up to 20 million, the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, the Covid-19 crisis of 2020 that China spawned and then killed, and much more.

Shortly after coming to power, President Xi abandoned the studied patience of his immediate predecessors who had acted in Deng Xiaoping’s mind by “biding their time and hiding their power” in their approach to world affairs. In doing so, the power of the Communist Party over society has also diminished.

President Xi’s dramatic decision to change both inside and out was the result of his own belief that the United States and Western democracies were in relative decline.

Xi’s worldview was colored by the collapse of the Soviet Union and its Communist Party in 1989 and 1990, a lesson that guides almost everything he does regarding his own Communist Party, and also by his own. struggle for power.

In 2018, he reflected on how it was possible for the Soviet Party to collapse with its 20 million members, when with 2 million members it had defeated Hitler and the Third Reich.

“Why,” He asked. “Because his ideals and beliefs had evaporated.” He laughed at Gorbachev’s policy of “so-called volume,“which made it possible to criticize the Soviet party line. The implication was clear: there would be no such opening under Xi.

Although he spoke less of the experience of his own rise to power in 2012, when the party faced its biggest political scandal in a generation, he can only get out of it after learning just how internal struggles and corruption can be dangerous to hold the Communist Party. together. His consolidation of power ultimately involved the discipline of 1.5 million civil servants.

One can only understand his haste now to crush any possibility of internal dissent and seize any opportunity for international gain as the fine reading of his own political lifeline, measured against the emergence of the Biden administration with its efforts. to reverse Western democratic decline and Allied disarray. .

Xi likely only has a window of about a decade before his country’s demographic decline, structural economic slowdown, and inevitable domestic upheaval threaten to erode the historic opportunity his country’s technological advancement currently holds. its geopolitical gains and its own current hold on Power.

This man in a hurry sees an inflection point to be seized, but only if he acts with swift and decisive determination and, if so, ruthless.

And under Xi, China isn’t just sprinting for a window of opportunity. Xi, Blanchette writes, has at the same time put China “in a race to determine whether its many strengths can surpass the pathologies Xi himself has introduced into the system.”

In short, the test is whether authoritarianism’s most convincing achievement can overcome its fundamental flaws.

Frederic kempe is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist, and CEO of the Atlantic Council, one of the United States’ most influential global affairs think tanks. He worked at the Wall Street Journal for more than 25 years as a foreign correspondent, deputy editor and senior editor of the newspaper’s European edition. His last book “Berlin 1961: Kennedy, Khrushchev, and the Most Dangerous Place on Earth” was a New York Times bestseller and has been published in over a dozen languages. Follow him on Twitter @FredKempe and subscribe here to Inflection Points, his look every Saturday on top stories and trends from the past week.