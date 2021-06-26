33 names of Indonesian ambassadorial candidates circulated, the boss of Kadin-Sinarmas opens the vote





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The public was shocked by the circulation of 33 names of candidates for the Indonesian Ambassador (Ambassador) to be appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). It’s just that these names will go through a good fit and health test mechanism in the DPR (good fit and health test) first. The name of Gandi Sulistyo, chief executive of the Sinarmas group, was reportedly appointed by Jokowi, the Indonesian ambassador to the Republic of South Korea. CNBCIndonesia tried to contact Gandi this Saturday (26/6). He thanked the media for their support, but of course he will follow existing procedures. “Thank you, as far as I know, President [Jokowi] I wrote a letter to the DPR, the DPR Commission, which I did well “, he said on Saturday (26/6). According to him, all the results of the fit test will be returned to President Joko Widodo. “Then the results are returned to the president. Then the president will apply for a permit to the respective accreditation country. After its approval, it cannot be inaugurated,” he explained. A number of well-known names were included in the list, including Fadjroel Rachman, the President of the Republic of Indonesia’s special communications staff as well as President Jokowi’s spokesperson in the Cabinet Advanced Indonesia. He will be proposed as Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan. The name of the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Rosan Perkasa Roeslani has also been included. He plans to become Ambassador to the United States (US). Rosan did not deny the information, but chose to refrain from commenting. “I’m sorry I can’t comment yet” he said Rosan at detikcom, Saturday (26/6/2021). Rosan Roeslani had previously mentioned that President Jokowi would be chosen to be the Ambassador to the United States. Rosan replaces Muhammad Lutfi who was appointed by Jokowi to become Minister of Commerce. On the other hand, regarding these names, the president of Commission I of the DPR, Meutya Hafid, said that the president’s letter regarding the names of the candidate ambassadors was confidential, but that the names would have been included in the letter. “The president’s letter is confidential. So I cannot open it. However, it is reported that the above names have been entered,” Meutya told reporters on Friday (6/25/2021), reported by Detik .com. NEXT: Check Out The Full Names Of 33 Candidates For Ambassadors Circulating In The Public

