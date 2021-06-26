Bringing back Sajid Javid is a boost for Boris Johnson, but it comes at a cost





Matt Hancocks’ resignation as Health Secretary has given Boris Johnson the opportunity he has been looking for since stepping down from Dominic Cummings: a way to bring Sajid Javid back to the top spot. The case for the return of Javid, who stepped down as chancellor in February 2020, is strong: he has never failed in any department (from a conservative perspective), making him a safe choice for him. Secretary of Health. This is another person in the cabinet who can, as one Javid admirer told me during David Cameron’s day, reliably eat shit on the Today program without making any news. And bringing him back into the fold reduces the number of plausible prime ministers behind the scenes, and the sitting prime minister is always better off when there are as few candidates as possible for the top post outside of government. An added bonus is that he has, since his return to the backbench, an almost perfect study of loyalty. As with the promotion of Alan Mak, this move serves a double duty: it brings back a political advantage to the cabinet, and it signals to struggling backbenchers that the best way forward is always to be a player. team, despite the prime ministers. own rebellious story. But Javid’s return is also making Conservative backbench MPs nervous. Why? Because the main reason the PM made another reshuffle was to bring Javid back to the fold. Johnson is, I’m told, reluctant to make a large-scale reshuffle anytime soon: the last one was a disaster that created many more enemies in the rear benches, hastened the end from Cummings’ time to Downing Street and threw a number of avoidable obstacles in the way of the government’s legislative agenda. As Harold Macmillan wrote in his diary the day before his 1962 reshuffle, these events are still very bad and perhaps the worst of all the duties of a Prime Minister. Most prime ministers will admit they hate having to do them and most prime ministers are better at saying no to people than Boris Johnson. Some Tory backbenchers worry that he no longer has the big shiny carrot to bring Javid back, Johnson is not going through the painful process of sacking people to make room for men unhappy with the admission of 2015, or the bright young people of 2017 or Admission 2019. Javid’s return makes the government stronger as it has a better administrator and a better political trump than yesterday. But Johnson will have to reassure Tory backbench MPs that Javid’s return does not mean their hopes for a junior cabinet minister are permanently frozen.







