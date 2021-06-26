PM Modi writes to relatives of BJP workers who died from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote letters to the families of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who died in Uttar Pradesh due to Covid-19. Individual letters are being sent to executives in the prime minister’s office, a BJP leader said, adding that the gesture indicated that party leadership continued to focus on the state. The move comes amid a BJP campaign in UP to connect with the families of party workers and citizens who have lost their lives to Covid-19. Letters from prime ministers were sent separately to each family. Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Varanasi, recalled the contribution of the party workers and added that he felt their loss. Three ministers and seven party lawmakers, their family members and countless executives have succumbed to Covid-19 since March 2020 in UP. Although the letters are now reaching their intended recipients, they are dated June 9, just a week after the party’s national secretary general, BL Santhosh, first arrived on a firefighting mission in UP, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. After Santhosh’s first visit, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev began visiting the homes of cadres across the state. The UP government has also started to accommodate executives in various committees and councils. The party, BJP leaders said, also sent family members of deceased officials to the zila panchayat presidential election. The party awareness campaign among executives’ homes by the state leadership of the BJP will continue. At each of these visits, we tell the executives that although their loss is irreplaceable, the party is there with them, said a BJP employee. Praising the PM’s decision, the UP BJP leader tweeted: We are not just a political party. We are a family. This is why the prime minister sent letters to share the grief of family members who have lost loved ones, he said. Some BJP workers like Dilip Srivastava, an Indiranagar party leader in Lucknow, also held a function to pray for those who died from Covid-19. Several BJP leaders, including former minister Rajendra Tiwari and party spokesman Hero Bajpai, were in attendance. The BJP also prepared the 78th edition of PM Mann ki Baat’s radio talk show on Sunday. Now, on the last Sunday of every month, party workers heard the PM’s radio speech from the booth, a BJP leader said. BJP National President JP Nadda shared a letter sent to him by an Anand Swaroop Dwivedi praising the PM talk show. The BJP leader urged the cadres to hear Mann ki Baat at a workers’ booth, said a BJP leader, describing the party’s plan to bond emotionally with the cadres during an election year. LEGEND: BJP corporator Dilip Srivastava hosted a function in memory of executives who lost their lives during the Covid wave. The executives lit a lamp in memory of the dead. Several BJP leaders attended.

