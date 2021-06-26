Internal security concerned about violence





Homeland security is increasingly concerned with Trump’s reinstatement theory, Politico reported. A senior official said that while there are no credible threats related to the theory, a team is monitoring online activity. Some people, including Trump himself, have been touting the theory in recent months. Loading Something is loading.

A senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official has raised concerns over the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated in August, Politico reported.

John Cohen, the department’s top counterterrorism official, told members of Congress on Wednesday that while there are no credible conspiracy theory threats, his staff are actively monitoring extremist communities in line.

He also said he was concerned that increased allegations of election rigging and beliefs that Trump would be back in the White House could potentially lead to violence.

Cohen’s briefing follows a New York Times and National Review report released earlier this month that revealed Trump allegedly told his assistants he could be back in the Oval Office by the next day. end of summer.

The reinstatement theory has also been touted by other prominent conspiracy theorists, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who recently told Rolling Stone that Trump will become president in a few months and the country will “be leading the way. towards its greatest rebirth in history “.

To be clear, the conspiracy theory has no constitutional basis, as Insider has already pointed out. The Supreme Court is unable to overturn a presidential election.

The only way to remove a sitting president is through impeachment, and if that were to become the case, then the vice president would take over.

A spokesperson for the department told Politico in a statement: “The Department of Homeland Security is focusing on the link between violence and extremist ideologies, as well as hate and false narratives. DHS strengthens its ability to prevent acts of violence inspired by disinformation, conspiracy theories and extremist narratives have spread across social media and other online platforms. “

Trump recently fanned the flames of the legally impossible conspiracy theory that the Supreme Court could reject the 2020 election results and reinstate him as president.

The former president has reportedly embraced the idea that he will return to the White House by August, before any future election, according to the New York Times.

He told his supporters to wait “2024 or before” in a Tuesday statement lamenting the “highly fraudulent” 2020 election, Insider’s Mia Jankowicz reported. Allegations of electoral fraud have been declared publicly and repeatedly unfounded in dozens of lawsuits, Jankowicz added.

