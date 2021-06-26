Tanzania relaunches $ 10 billion Indian Ocean port project with China

NEW YORK – A week after assuming the Chinese presidency in March 2013, Xi Jinping began his first overseas visit. After a brief stopover in Russia, the new leader arrives in Africa. The tour of the three nations of the continent has started in Tanzania.

Beijing had high hopes for the East African nation. Facing the Indian Ocean, state planners believed the country could serve as the main gateway to China – where resources could be brought in from across the continent and loaded onto ships bound for the mainland.

But the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam was already congested and known for the terrible traffic jams leading there. A plan was therefore drawn up to build a sprawling new $ 10 billion port in Bagamoyo, about 75 km to the north.

Xi and then-Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete ensured the signing of a framework agreement between China Merchants Holdings International, China’s largest port operator, and the Tanzanian government to develop a roadmap for the project. port.

The ambitious plan was subsequently stalled, apparently due to frustration on the Tanzanian side with the terms China presented, including a request Tanzania does not question who invests in Bagamoyo once the port is operational.

The congestion in Dar es Salaam is hampering its potential for growth as a port hub for East Africa. (Photo courtesy of the International Monetary Fund)

But on Saturday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the country would seek to revive the port project.

“Regarding the Bagamoyo port project, let me tell you the good news that we have started talks to relaunch the whole project,” she said at a meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council. “We will be entering into discussions with the investors who have come for the project with the aim of opening it for the benefit of our nation,” she said, according to local newspaper The Citizen.

China’s Xinhua News Agency also broadcast the president’s remarks.

Hassan’s comments come five days after speaking with Xi by phone. “China is ready to work with Tanzania to consolidate mutual political trust, strengthen mutual support,” Xi told Hassan according to Xinhua.

Reminding Hassan that Tanzania was the first African country he visited as president, Xi stressed that “China always views and develops Sino-Tanzanian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and supports firmly Tanzania in its path of development in accordance with its conditions, ”Xinhua said.

Xi said China is ready to synergize the joint construction of the Belt and Road with Tanzania’s development strategies.

Why did it stall

Tanzania’s repeated commitment to take account of national conditions is likely a reflection of the tensions that the Bagamoyo project has created to date.

China has reportedly asked Tanzania that once the port of Bagamoyo is established, no other ports be built from Tanga in the north to Mtwara in the south. (Google Earth)

The Bagamoyo project was abandoned by Kikwete’s successor, the late President John Magufuli, who complained about “abusive and clumsy” terms attached to the agreement. Among the conditions Magufuli disliked were demands from China that no further ports be built in Tanzania, from Tanga in the north to Mtwara in the south.

The Citizen also quoted Magufuli as saying that Tanzania had been told “we should not question anyone who comes to invest there once the port is operational”.

The port project was to be a three-way collaboration between China Merchants Holdings, the Oman State General Reserve Fund and the Tanzanian government.

Chinese merchants, said in 2019 that years of negotiations with Tanzania had not resulted in an agreement.

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong: the Djibouti base is capable of accommodating both aircraft carriers and the latest amphibious assault ships. © Xinhua via Kyodo

The new Djibouti?

Last year in a series of tweetsChinese Commerce Ministry official Cheng Wang, who was responsible for East African affairs at the ministry between 2013 and 2017, said that once Bagamoyo is completed, the new port and Dar es Salaam will have a relationship similar to Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Cheng explained that after the end of negotiations on Bagamoyo, China Merchants instead focused on the development of the port of Djibouti.

Djibouti is where China has its only overseas naval base. Recently, China added a jetty in the East African country large enough to accommodate an aircraft carrier, which could potentially allow the country’s navy to project power outside of traditional operating areas. from the East and South China Seas.

Combined with the late Magufuli’s comments on China demanding that Tanzania not question who is investing in Bagamoyo, one could speculate whether China is looking for another East African port that it can use for naval purposes. .