Rudy Giuliani’s suspension in New York proves dangers of Trump’s lies





Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York State was suspended Thursday by a state appeals court. For those who have followed the antics of former lawyer for former President Donald Trump for five years, this may not be shocking. But while in some ways it sounds like the predictable culmination of years of questionable and offensive conduct, it remains big business and good news for anyone who cares about the integrity of the legal profession.

This should leave Giulianis’ credibility in tatters with anyone who is not immune to the truth.

It’s probably too much to hope that this discovery will pierce the right-wing information bubble, where 56% of Republicans still believe the election was stolen from Trump. But that should leave Giulianis’ credibility in tatters with anyone who isn’t immune to the truth. And it sends a strong message about the real harm, and even the danger, posed by those individuals who keep pushing lies about the election.

Striking out a sentence imposed by a court for violating the code is always devastating for a lawyer. This penalty arises when a lawyer commits an offense directly related to his ability to practice law. Such offenses can include dishonesty and negligent portrayal. Giuliani, whose license is now suspended, is likely on the verge of being deregistered for good, but he has the option to challenge the courts’ decision in a post-suspension hearing. His lawyers say they will, saying in a statement that they believe that once the issues are fully explored in a hearing, Mr Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession he has so well served in its many functions. for so many years.

But these denials on the contrary, it seems that Giuliani has finally pushed his luck too far. New York law, among others, prohibits an attorney from knowingly making a false representation of fact or law to a third party in the course of representing a client (Rule 4.1) and engaging in conduct involving the dishonesty, fraud, deception or misrepresentation. (Rule 8.4 (c)). In other words, Giulianis’ month-long legal campaign on Trump’s behalf to overthrow the 2020 presidential election through a series of baseless lawsuits and public misrepresentation violated New York’s code of professional ethics. .

Giulianis’ suspension was unusual as the court ruled that his (rhetorical) offenses actually constituted a danger to the public and, indeed, to the nation itself. The court noted that:

The seriousness of the undisputed misconduct of the respondents cannot be overstated. This country is torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 elections and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is based on free and fair elections. False statements intended to promote a loss of confidence in our elections and the resulting loss of confidence in government are generally detrimental to the proper functioning of a free society. When these false statements are made by a lawyer, it also erodes public confidence in the integrity of lawyers admitted to our bar and undermines the profession’s role as a crucial source of reliable information.

Giulianis’ problems with the New York Supreme Court’s appeals division began last January, when an advocacy group filed an ethics complaint. The advocacy group, a coalition of lawyers and former judges calling themselves Lawyers Defending American Democracy, presented a detailed complaint alleging that Giuliani knowingly spread a false story of electoral fraud to delegitimize … Bidens presidential victory and undermine public confidence in the national ballot deal.

Because Giulianis’ behavior harms the public and continues, the court took the unusual decision of making an interim order immediately suspending his license, even though proceedings against him are also ongoing. As the court explained: Provisional stay is a serious remedy, available only in situations where there is an immediate need to protect the public from a breach of the Rules by the respondents.

The court also explained that the immediate suspension is only justified in cases where the evidence is not in dispute and the court does not believe the bad behavior will stop. This is a strong condemnation and does not bode well for the appeals. While Giuliani will have the option of a post-suspension hearing, the court doesn’t seem to expect Giuliani to win. Specifically, the court said the underlying offense is incredibly serious and the uncontested misconduct in and of itself is likely to result in substantial permanent penalties as a result of this disciplinary proceeding.

This means that unless Giuliani comes up with better defenses than he has already presented and is unlikely to be able to do so, he will never practice law in New York again.

It’s also probably too much to hope that Giuliani will stop lying. But it’s a satisfying result for those who spent months watching him in frustration as he endlessly complained, abused the justice system with his allegations of baseless voter fraud, and continually undermined the legitimacy of the U.S. election. .

