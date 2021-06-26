IPS retd officers write to Prime Minister Modi, praising his aggressive approach to solving the Kashmir problem | Latest India News





A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, more than a dozen retired Indian Police Officers (IPS) wrote to him expressing their appreciation for the government’s painstaking, courageous and decisive efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue a dynamic approach to policymaking. The most recent central government initiative to reach out to political actors and counter the twin elements of Dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori, in order to build confidence, is exemplary, reflecting a dynamic approach to policymaking, the letter written by the group lis. Called Track the Truth, the group includes SP Vaid and K Rajendra Kumar; both served as the Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh and former CBI Director Prakash Mishra are also among the 15 signatories in addition to IPS officers K Singh, Badri Prasad Singh, Geeta Johri, K Aravinda Rao, K Rajendra Kumar, KB Singh, Nageswara Rao, PP Pandey, RKS Rat, Shivanand Jha, SK Rout and Vivek Dube The retired officers also listed some Union government initiatives towards J&K, calling them excellent achievements. They added that their enlistment was for some of those who are still unhappy with everything your government does. In addition to listing the Centre’s initiatives towards J&K and congratulating the Prime Minister for organizing local elections in Union territory, they also appreciated him for carrying out surgical strikes against Pakistani militants and for hitting a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. The letter also commended the government for organizing an impeccable system of handling external pressures from Western countries and the United Nations which it said was interfering in India’s internal affairs regarding Kashmir. She said that none of these international elements were able to create a significant impact, except for the appearance of articles in the media of their choice. Calling Pakistan a permanent intruder, the letter praised the prime minister for putting boxing (Pakistan) in a difficult position. Pakistan is now calling for the restoration of statehood for J&K, which amounts to accepting J&K as part of the Indian Union and reiterates the announcement of the Union’s Home Ministers in Parliament to this effect, have the officers said adding that they hoped the prime minister would bring economic development to the J&K region with the robust investment plans he finalized.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos