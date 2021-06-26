Boris Johnson delivers ‘clear plan’ as Labor, Tories unite on welfare issues





Boris Johnson has been given a ready-made plan to save long-neglected social services. The Prime Minister promised to fix the faulty system in his first speech on the steps of No 10 when he took office two years ago, promising: my job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents. parents, for fear of having to sell your house to pay off. child care costs. Since then, tens of thousands of people have sold their homes to pay for care and more than 40,000 nursing home residents have died from Covid. Now a multi-party alliance of former Conservative ministers, employers, caregivers and unions has come up with a plan and demands he stick to it.





The proposals of the Future Social Care Coalition include combining the care system with the NHS and improving the remuneration and training of caregivers. Christina McAnea, coalition co-chair and leader of Unison, said: Social care has been the forgotten frontline of the pandemic. There have been a multitude of promises from the Prime Minister but absolutely no tangible plan. The time to act is now, and our plan was written by those who know the state of the industry. Social care must become a source of national pride, held in the same esteem as the NHS.





Critics fear the plans will cost too much. But the coalition says its proposal to raise the wages of 1.5 million healthcare workers would cost just 742 million, compared to 35 billion allocated for testing and tracking the failing NHS. Social Affairs Minister Helen Whately told MPs last week that there was a unique opportunity to build a care system for the future, but gave no details. 12 point plan for social assistance Boris Johnson promised reforms on becoming prime minister and in the latest Budget and Queen speech, but now says they will be announced before the end of the year. The coalition, backed by former Tory ministers including Jeremy Hunt, as well as Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, caregivers and unions, wants to act now. Its 12-point plan includes: A service more closely integrated with the NHS to provide the elderly and vulnerable with the care they need;

Funding to prevent the elderly from selling their homes to pay for their care;

A national register of people in need;

An increase in the wages of carers at least up to the real living wage of 9.50 per hour;

Holidays planned for unpaid family caregivers;

New national professional and training standards for social care;

Action to give social services the same public esteem as the NHS;

A Royal College for Social Services.







