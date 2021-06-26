Democrats Cite Ku Klux Klan Law As Part Of Trump Train Texas Bus Incident | Texas





A convoy of Trump supporters that swarmed a Biden-Harris campaign bus on a Texas highway last October violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits violent election intimidation, according to two new lawsuits.

A lawsuit targets drivers of the self-proclaimed Trump Train, claiming they conspired to intimidate and harass Biden-Harris activists.

The other lawsuits are named after law enforcement officials in San Marcos, Texas, claiming they have abdicated their responsibility to protect the bus despite repeated calls for help.

The lawsuits were filed by Eric Cervini, author and volunteer; Wendy Davis, former Texas state senator and surrogate mother of the Biden campaign; David Gins, now a White House staff member; and Timothy Holloway, the bus driver. Cervini drove his own car.

The FBI had previously confirmed that it was investigating the incident in which a group of vehicles displaying flags in support of Trump’s re-election effort besieged a Biden bus on a Texas highway.

Court documents indicate that some members of a New Braunfels Trump Train have been identified in media and social media as having participated in the January 6, 2021 insurgency at the United States Capitol.

Court documents also indicate that Congress passed the Ku Klux Klan law in the aftermath of the civil war and during reconstruction to prevent groups from regrouping to obstruct free and fair federal elections by intimidating and injuring voters, or by denying them the opportunity to engage in political discourse. .

Members of the Trump Train have openly and willfully violated this statutory order, according to court documents.

In February, Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to sue Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani under the KKK Act, accusing them of conspiring to incite the attack on the Capitol.

The new lawsuits were filed on June 24 in federal court in the Western District of Texas. They claim that on October 27, when the Biden campaign planned the public bus tour, members of Trump Train in Alamo City and New Braunfels conspired to intercept and intimidate the bus as it passed through Bexar, Comal counties. , Hays and Travis.

As the bus traveled from Laredo to San Antonio on the morning of October 30, according to newspapers, about 15 to 20 Trump Train vehicles were spotted on a service road near the I35 freeway. The bus left the freeway for safety reasons and reached San Antonio.

However, according to court documents, some members of the Trump Train were not deterred and began deploying to pre-planned positions along I-35. Members of the Alamo City Trump train began posting on Facebook that they were heading for the freeway and would wait for the bus while others said they were in position, court documents show.

As the bus left San Antonio, according to newspapers, campaign members began to see social media posts regarding vehicle convergence. When the bus left the city limits of San Antonio, a police escort left. Shortly after, according to court documents, vehicles from the Trump train converged on the bus.

The newspapers say: The vehicles, mostly large trucks and SUVs, displayed a variety of flags, including Trump campaign flags, Confederate battle flags and many more. The Trump Train began to harass the bus by circling it, forcing it to slow down, honking, screaming and waving. Vehicles started approaching the bus and filming.

Convoys of Trump supporters hit the road after video of Bidencampaign bus incident

After the bus arrived in New Braunfels, a member of staff called the police, who dispatched vehicles to escort the bus. As soon as police arrived, the Trump Train resumed driving around the posted speed limit and stopped harassing bus passengers, court documents show.

However, when the bus tour reached the New Braunfels-San Marcos city line, New Braunfels police fell and the Trump train resumed its harassing behavior.

Bus passengers say they were terrified and called police dispatchers in New Braunfels and San Marcos, requesting an escort. San Marcos Police declined to send an escort and said officers would monitor traffic violations as usual, according to court documents, adding: They said unless the Biden campaign- Harris doesn’t report a crime, we can’t help you.

Campaign staff say they’ve asked for help. But while San Marcos police assured them they would send reinforcements, according to court documents, none came.

San Marcos police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Trump Train participant allegedly slipped a campaign staff SUV aside. A campaign event has been canceled.

Davis, who gained national attention with a 13-hour obstruction in an attempt to block a draconian abortion bill in 2013, said: We filed this complaint because everyone should be able to engage in peaceful political activity without fear, intimidation or threats. of violence.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos