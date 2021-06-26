Connect with us

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccination campaign and says NGOs need to be involved to keep the momentum going

14 seconds ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Chief Ministers on Covid situations via video conference in New Delhi, April 23, 2021
File photo of PM Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: Expressing satisfaction with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it was important to continue this momentum and also stressed the need to involve NGOs and other organizations in efforts to expand the campaign.

More than 3.77 crore of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the past six days, the government said in a statement after a high-level review meeting held by Modi with senior officials on the progress of the vaccination campaign.

It was noted that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 percent of the over 45 population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 percent of this age group.

“The PM has been informed that 3.77 crore of doses have been administered in the last 6 days, which is more than the general population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada,” said the Prime Minister’s office.

Modi also asked officials to work with states to ensure that the pace of testing does not decrease, as testing remains a very important weapon in tracking and containing the increase in infections in any region.

Modi stressed the need to involve NGOs and other organizations in the vaccination campaign, with officials saying they are in contact with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people to be vaccinated. , said the PMO.

Modi was also briefed on the growing interest in the Cowin Platform globally, his office noted, adding that he said efforts should be made to help all countries that have expressed interest, with India’s rich technological expertise in the form of the Cowin platform.

Officials gave a detailed presentation to Modi on the progress of immunization in the country and were briefed on immunization coverage by age.

It has also been briefed on immunization coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states, the PMO said.

