Caught in a geopolitical trap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi forced to go back

Weeks before the Obama administration appointed Richard Holbrooke as special representative to Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2009, then Foreign Minister Pranab Mukherjee unequivocally told US Ambassador David Mulford that any initiative aimed at to include Kashmir, as part of a broad regional mandate, in Holbrooke’s brief would be unacceptable. US diplomatic cables leaked two years later showed Foreign Secretary Shiv Shankar Menon told US Under Secretary Bill Burns that Kashmir was different; we don’t want to fuel the idea that the United States is messing around in Kashmir. The vehemence of the PAU governments was such that Mukherjee said India was satisfied that the vice-president-elect [Joe] Biden [did] not extend its journey beyond Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Biden is now the US President and Bill Burns his CIA Director, closely involved in the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Earlier this month, during a Congressional hearing on Democracy in the Indo-Pacific, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Dean Thompson spoke got pointed questions by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan about Kashmir. Thompson’s response was eloquent: Kashmir is an area where we urged them to get back to normal as quickly as possible. We’ve seen action taken: releasing prisoners, restoring 4G access, things of that nature. There are other measures – electoral – that we would like to see them take and that we have encouraged them to do and will continue to do.

It cannot be pure coincidence that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of J&K’s main political parties on Thursday, his sole aim was to push for certain electoral measures in Union territory. He tweeted: Our priority is to strengthen popular democracy at J&K. The demarcation must be done at a rapid pace so that the polls can take place and J&K obtain an elected government that strengthens the development trajectory of J&K. The Biden administration would be delighted with this statement from Modi. It would also remove any irritants that could potentially trigger Modis’ proposed visit to the United States this fall, if the pandemic permits, for his first in-person meeting with Biden.

All prime ministers are looking and working on a successful overseas visit, especially when it comes to Washington DC. But there is an additional factor at play now. In his diplomatic engagements so far, Modi has focused on personality politics and has projected his personal chemistry with other world leaders as the basis of India’s geopolitical strength. When it comes to the United States, he has taken special care to present the lens of his relationship with Presidents Obama and Trump to fuel the BJP’s national political narrative that Modi has the US President wrapped around his pinky finger. . To support this narrative constructed over the past seven years, securing a resounding welcome to Modi in the White House is a political imperative. Modis’ sudden turnaround with an invitation to the rulers of Kashmir who had been shunned and kept behind bars by him only a few months ago must be seen in this context.

It’s no secret that the Modi government was the source of the Biden administration’s strident advocacy for democratic principles and human rights concerns, although these difficult conversations had held behind closed doors so far. While the sharp drop in India’s democratic credentials since 2014 has been recorded globally, Kashmir is the most vivid example of this corrosion. In addition, Kashmir has a certain resonance in Washington, which has often caused the discomfiture of Indian diplomats. Whenever President Trump met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he offered to mediate Kashmir, which would either be politely ignored or bypassed by India. It was after the U.S. Congressional Committee on Kashmir hearing in 2019 that Foreign Secretary Jaishankar boycotted a meeting with Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, which led to a protest tweet from the senator and current deputy. -President Kamala Harris. Despite the end of the internet shutdown and the release of political prisoners, the Modi government has struggled to conclude the Kashmir argument with the White House and on Capitol Hill.

The American pressure on Kashmir is directly linked to the weakness perceived by Delhi in its relations with China during the border crisis in Ladakh. The growing power gap between China and India has been exacerbated by mismanagement of the pandemic. This means Delhi needs the support of the United States and can no longer publicly push back American officials when making statements on Kashmir. After August 2019, China raised the Kashmir issue at global forums, and many see China’s entry into Ladakh as a response to the Modi government’s decisions of August 2019.

The ongoing border crisis in Ladakh has been transformative in another way. Faced with a collusive military threat on two fronts, India began behind-the-scenes talks with Pakistan, in which the United Arab Emirates participated. These talks led to a reestablishment of the ceasefire on the line of control at J&K, but the negotiations also involved certain Modi government concessions on Kashmir, demanded by Pakistan to create an enabling environment. According to reliable reports in the Pakistani media, the main interest of Islamabad at this stage is that Kashmir regains its statehood and that India pledges not to bring about any demographic change. The official response from Pakistani foreign ministries to Thursday’s meeting also centered on establishing a state for J&K.

The Modi government, however, has not gone the full distance on this request publicly. On the contrary, during Thursday’s meeting, Modi said the state would be restored in due course. Home Secretary Amit Shahs tweeted after the meeting that the future of Jammu and Kashmir has been discussed and that the demarcation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in the restoration of the state, as promised to Parliament, explained that the state would only follow the elections in a restricted democratic configuration in the government’s program of things.

The government’s refusal to restore J&K statehood suggests that covert talks with Pakistan have stalled, as Islamabad focuses on withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan. Although Pakistan has, for now, completely stopped infiltration between LoC and militancy in Kashmir is now local, Delhi knows that the American withdrawal will inevitably have an impact on the security situation in Kashmir. With the return of the Taliban to center stage in Afghanistan, Islamabad’s influence in the region will increase. As the United States seeks support from Pakistan, for example for security bases there, this is sure to complicate matters further for India, especially Kashmir.

The Modi government is torn by its outward projection of a liberal democracy in the nehruvian mold and by the reality of its domestic politics which is majority and authoritarian. This contradiction amplified the challenges launched in this period of deep geopolitical disarray. Beaten by the second wave of the pandemic during a severe economic downturn, a weakened government has no choice but to accept geopolitical realities and try to cut its losses by responding to external pressures. This is how things have evolved since 2009. Modis’ meeting with the Kashmiri parties on Thursday was not a summer thaw in the cold of the valley. On the contrary, it was a recognition of this cold reality.

(The author is Senior Fellow, Center for Policy Research)