Boris Johnson meets Libyan PM but snubs victims of Gaddafi-provided Semtex IRA





Mr Johnson met with acting Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba in Downing Street on Thursday. In a statement, Mr Johnson said he welcomed Mr Dabaiba to reaffirm UK support for his efforts to stabilize Libya and oversee the transition to democracy. They discussed the security issues in Libya and the elections. But Mr Johnson has also put the mutual oil interests of the two countries at the forefront. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.7317%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at 10 Downing Street in London, ahead of a bilateral meeting this week. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA Wire The Downing Street statement said: The Prime Minister welcomed the upcoming opening of the European hub of Libyan national oil companies in London and they decided to boost trade and investment between our two countries. Libya-IRA Semtex victims have long argued that an oil deal hampered their efforts to seek compensation on par with French, German and American victims of the Libyan-sponsored terrorist attacks. The newsletter asked Mr Johnson if he had pressured Mr Dabaiba over compensation and urged him to address concerns raised by Innocent Victims United (IVU), which represents victims of Semtex. In response, the Prime Minister’s Office provided a stock line which it issued on previous occasions. He said the UK had deep sympathy for the victims, that compensation was the responsibility of the Libyan state. He added: We continue to pressure the Libyan authorities to take the historic responsibility of the Libyan states for the Gaddafi regime’s support for the IRA. Former UUP chief Lord Empey said the blatant omission in the Downing Street statement referred to Mr Johnson’s claim for compensation. The PM has so far refused to meet with the Parliamentary Support Group for Libyan Terrorism Victims, so I hope he will do so now and tell us if the issue was raised with the Libyans on Thursday and what progress has been made. achieved. Kenny Donaldson of the IVU said the superficial nature of Mr Johnson’s response to his detailed statement struck him as a serious snub to UK victims of international terrorism, where Mr Johnson appears to take oil profits more seriously. Mr Donaldson also challenged the prime minister to prove him wrong, going back to the 2018 Boris who pledged to proactively resolve the issue when he was foreign minister. He added: With his rise to prime minister, his desire and willingness to address these issues should have increased – not dissipated. After further inquiries, Downing Street later confirmed Mr Johnson had increased his compensation at the meeting. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this story on our site. While I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers – and therefore the revenue we receive – we are more dependent than ever on your getting a digital subscription. Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best news and information from Northern Ireland and the UK online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to register. Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to support them. By supporting us we are able to help you provide reliable and verified content for this website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos