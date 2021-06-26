Turkey launches canal project amid environmental and regional concerns | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – In a rush of publicity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid a foundation stone near Istanbul, starting construction of a 45-kilometer canal connecting the Black and Marmara seas. Erdogan said the project would usher in a new era for Istanbul and for Turkey. This is going to be a whole new page in the development of Turkey. On the path of this development, we will take a leap forward, ”he said, adding:“ This will save the Istanbul Bosphorus waterway. The canal will provide an alternative route from the Bosphorus, which passes through Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, and is one of the busiest waterways in the world. Erdogan said the canal will provide a more efficient, faster and safer passage. But this month, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, expressed alarm. “I sweat when I talk about this channel, because I can feel it’s a nightmare, I can feel it deep inside me,” he said. “Because I have listened to dozens of briefings from scientists who all warn against this. The mayor warned that the project threatens the city’s water supplies and risks wider environmental consequences in the delicate balance of the region’s interconnected seas. Marine biologist Cemal Saydam, saying the government is ignoring scientists, said such concerns were valid. If you connect two marine bodies, you have to seek the advice of marine scientists, which they haven’t done, ”Saydam said. “Scientifically, it will definitely devastate the Sea of ​​Marmara, and it will devastate the Black Sea. for sure, and this will change the entire water balance of the Mediterranean Sea, because there are interconnected seas.

Riot police prevent protesters from going to the scene where Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the dedication ceremony of the Sazlidere Bridge on the planned route from Kanal Istanbul, to Istanbul, Turkey, June 26, 2021. The government dismisses these warnings, saying it has done the necessary research. But most of Turkey’s major banks refuse to finance the canal, which is estimated to cost $ 65 billion, citing international commitments to only support environmentally friendly projects. The canal is also a point of tension with Russia. Erdogan said the canal was not covered by the 1936 Montreux International Convention. The convention limits the size of foreign warships and their access to the Black Sea to 21 days. Moscow sees the convention as vital in limiting NATO’s naval presence and maintaining the sea as its sphere of influence. Tensions between NATO and Russia have increased since Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory in early 2014. While questions remain as to whether funds exist to complete the canal, Zaur Gasimov of the German University of Bonn said Ankara sees the project as a bargaining chip with Moscow. This would open some leverage for Ankara, ”Gasimov said. “This would open up a new field of negotiation between Moscow and Ankara, and it gives new possibilities for Ankara to promote its interests in its interaction with Russia. Analysts believe that the importance of access to the Black Sea is likely to increase in the coming years, as NATO-Russia tensions escalate over Ukraine. Next week, the United States is due to conduct a major naval exercise with Ukraine in the Black Sea.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos